Memo Ochoa: The memes that his performance left in the defeat of Mexico vs Canada

Last night, the Mexican National Team experienced one of the most complicated nights so far in the qualifying round for the Qatar 2022 World Cup. After a rude night from the goalkeeper Memo Ochoa, El Tri fell 2-1 to Canada and he went to third place in the octagonal of the Concacaf. But the scoreboard was not the only thing that the goalkeeper of America left as a legacy, but also a wide conversation about his mistakes and numerous memes on social networks.

Cyle Larin took advantage of Memo Ochoa’s “bears” to score two goals in a game that began with a temperature of eight degrees below zero on the court of Commonwealth Stadium in Edmonton. Meanwhile, on the Internet, Users took advantage of the misfortune to publish all kinds of reactions, and even to rekindle an old controversy that starred the feathered and former Chivas goalkeeper, Oswaldo Sánchez.

The game had started very difficult for both, but when it seemed that the rivals were going to neutralize each other and reach the half goalless, Memo Ochoa was naively wrong in a shot that bounced, and Larin just pushed the ball and put the Canadians in front, who had more time in possession of the ball thereafter.

In the 52nd minute, on a free kick, Canada extended their lead when Larin finished off and sent the ball into the back of the goal to Ochoa’s complacency again.

These are some of the memes that spread on Twitter:

The controversy between Memo Ochoa and Oswaldo Sánchez

Just last Monday, TUDN released an interview with the former goalkeeper of Chivas and the Mexican National Team, Oswaldo Sanchez. In this, he talked about his beginnings in soccer, his experiences and a controversy with Memo Ochoa. The debate began on social networks after the mistakes of the current goalkeeper.

In the interview it was said that the goalkeepers have not spoken to each other since 2010, because Oswaldo Sánchez made fun of Ochoa by pretending that he would enter the field in his place a moment after the North Korean National Team scored a goal in the game that was played in Torreón.

“I didn’t know that the camera was taking me and I was with ‘Chato’ Rodríguez, with ‘Gordo’ Becerra, ‘Pelón’ Carlos Ochoa who got along well with them in Santos. The box next to him belonged to Matías Vuoso, there was the ‘Chloroformo’ Padilla and Salvador Mariscal, soccer and boxing people. We were with the total party in Torreón because the National Team had never been to play and they told me: Doesn’t it make you want to get in a little bit? Are you wrong or not? “Sanchez said.

“I tell him, ‘they pull him from the outside, I think he moved.’ and I say ‘yes’ and it occurs to me to do that with the jacket, but I’ mam … ” (sorry for the expression) and there he takes my camera and they say ‘Oswaldo makes fun of Memo’ “.

Sánchez clarifies that he had no intention of making fun of his colleague.

“Memo, I don’t have the need to make fun of you and I never would because we were colleagues in the profession, and somehow (the rumor) broke off the relationship with Memo and me because maybe he believed that I made fun and I can’t make fun of a colleague neither then nor now nor ever. I wanted to clarify it because many people have asked me. We were good friends, we got along well, we were co-workers and I respect their part. If he believed otherwise, he is respectable. I love that he does well. I indirectly looked for him with a mutual friend and it seems that he did not believe her, so the truth is I have no quarrel, I continue to respect him because of his hierarchy. “

Mexico falls to third place in the Concacaf octagonal

After Mexico’s defeat against Canada, the Aztec team fell to third place in the Concacaf tie. While with the victory the Canadians reached 16 points and were placed at the top, El Tri stayed at 14 points, while the United States drew 1-1 with Jamaica and added 15 points in the second step.

This third place that Mexico has momentarily places it in the last direct place to the Qatar 2022 World Cup.

