Megan Fox’s slip-on jeans ideal for styling the silhouette

The jeans they are a key piece in all wardrobes. But stars the likes of Megan fox they should stay more than up to date with trends and join the latest models of this timeless garment. Thus, we saw the American celebrity the latest fashion from the jeans spearmen.

Let’s see what this twist is about that designers and brands always seem to find to aggiornar one of the best-selling garments of all time.

Megan Fox looked entirely under the concept of lingerie fashion. Source. Instagram Megan Fox

Megan Fox: lover of lingerie fashion

Since in 1976 Calvin Klein became the first designer to raise a pair of pants Jean to the catwalk, the most timeless garment of all did not stop growing. So much so that without a doubt today jeans They are an international empire that has conquered all styles and all women.

But it is also true that this fashion item is constantly changing, adding details, lines and evolving until it is almost combinable with any other garment and to compose practically any look.

In recent years, and hand in hand with comfy fashion, we have seen an incredible number of models flourish jeans. But watch out: we haven’t seen everything under the sun yet. The jeans Lancers from the hand of celebrity Megan Fox, lover of lingerie fashion.

Megan’s fanaticism for lingerie led her to set up an underwear brand. Source. Magazinespain

The American actress, model and producer showed that it can be carried jeans According to the lingerie fashion codes that she likes so much: adding a thick bow, internal to the denim garment, which comes out of two washers and gathers where it runs.

amazing! Of course, we will begin to see jeans with lace, broderie, ruffles and bows as appliques or as belts, just as they wear underwear or bedding.

Just as in the 90’s the top model Kate Moss imposed the satin and silk genres in short dresses with camisole-style straps, a new wave is coming with the jeans from Megan fox as prototype and protagonist Do you think this fashion for jeans will go far?

Americans love it! Let’s see if any other celebrity adopts it and stay tuned because there will be more news about this trend soon.

