Mazda CX-60, ‘hunted’ in the recording of a video: First images!

The new Mazda CX-60, which will be sold in Europe and Japan from next year, is no longer a secret. It looks a lot (maybe too much) like the CX-5.

Just yesterday the new Mazda CX-50 was presented in the United States, and today we met unofficially to the next SUV that the Hiroshima brand has on the list for its global renewal. Its about Mazda CX-60, model that will be destined to the markets of Europe and Japan, and that was seen in advance in front of some casual lens.

The images appeared in a video posted by a Japanese channel. In them, they are observed two vehicles marked as CX-60, one white and one red, during the recording of what could be an institutional video. Is it so totally exposed, revealing the mystery around him.

Save for a few design details like bumper setup, smaller headlights, and a steeper roof drop, at first glance looks more like an evolution of the CX-5 than a totally new model. What is clear is his focus more urban and “civilized” than the CX-50.

Mazda CX-60: what can be seen

As we said, there are two vehicles that appear in the leak. The white one reveals some wheel arches in body color and round in shape and low profile wheels, which added to its resemblance to the CX-5, makes it clear that it is a vehicle intended for road use.

The front is typically Mazda, and in fact, it looks a lot like the newly updated CX-5 with a straighter and more square shape, while the bumper is quite tall and has fin-shaped decorations on the corners. Likewise, everything indicates that the red unit represents a sporty version, with black trim and no chrome on the grille.

It should be remembered that, with the appearance of the Mazda CX-60, we are basically also knowing the CX-80, another of the SUVs that the brand will launch next year in Europe and Japan. The CX-60 will be five seats, and its seven-seat version it will be the CX-80.

At the time, the Hiroshima brand confirmed that these models are specifically designed for those markets by having a configuration more oriented to the roads of those regions.

The same will happen with the engines, which will be gasoline and diesel four-cylinder, and mild hybrids of six cylinder online. Traction will go to the rear axle or all four wheels.

The others

We can’t forget the other SUVs that Mazda will introduce over the next two years. After the CX-50, the details of which we learned yesterday, the big CX-70 and CX-90 will come with three rows of seats, intended for the American markets.

Surely, those will be the ones who, at some point, let’s see around these lands.

Óscar Julián Restrepo Mantilla.

