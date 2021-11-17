Matt Damon: “We want Hollywood to reflect the demographics we live in”

VALENCIA. Today’s Hanger was the premiere of the new movie from Tom McCarthy, Question of blood, after the double Oscar Spotlight (2015), but its protagonist, Matt Damon (Cambridge, 1970), diverted the attention in Cannes towards projects that could be and were not. In a meeting open to the press and the public, the actor, who already has 109 titles and 35 years of career to his credit, revealed how he had rejected Planet of the Apes (Tim Burton, 2001), Avatar (James Cameron, 2009) and Manchester by the Sea (Kenneth lonergan, 2016).

In the first case, she had made a verbal commitment to Doug Liman to The Bourne Affair (2002), as well as with Steven Soderbergh for Ocean’s 11 (2001), so for ethics he rejected a project that he knew would be a great success, but the alternatives changed his career.

If he had starred in the second, on the other hand, he would have pocketed 250 million euros, since the director of Terminator (1984) and Titanic (1997) promised to pay him 10% of the proceeds at the box office. The star turned him down because at the time he was committed to the Bourne franchise. The Bourne Ultimatum (Paul Greengrass, 2007) was in full post-production and the actor wanted to be available in case scenes had to be re-recorded. “I’m going to go down in history as the actor who rejected the largest sum of money in history,” he laughed at himself.

As you share this anecdote with your friend and long-time collaborator, John krasinski, when they were both writing the script for Promised land (Gus Van Sant, 2012), the actor and director got up in shock from the table and snapped: “If you had done Avatar nothing would have changed in your life, except that we would be having this conversation in space. “

Had he starred in the third, perhaps he would have won his second Oscar, since the actor who replaced him, Casey affleck, that edition was crowned with the Academy Award. Curiously, he was also going to be at the controls of that movie, as well as Promised land, which in the end led Gus Van Sant.

Boston-Marseille connection

The benefits it will bring you Question of blood they are still unknown, but it is supported by its presence at the most important international film festival in the world. The film, slated for release on August 13, recounts the journey of self-discovery of an oil well driller who travels to Marseille from deep in Oklahoma to help his daughter, who is serving a prison sentence, accused of a crime. that he denies having committed.

Faced with the language barrier, cultural differences and a complex legal system, his awareness of belonging to the world will grow.

In the words of its protagonist, the film “is not American, not French, but a hybrid.” Although the plot drinks from the case Amanda knox, Damon preferred to highlight the filial paternal aspect and responsibility and the fear that he himself feels as a father before the possibility that something happens to one of his daughters.

The decision to participate in this film was conditioned by the presence at the controls of Tom McCarthy. “I accept movies based on who the director is. I don’t care about his style, “he said.

During filming, he felt a strong connection between his hometown, Boston and Marseille, “due to their status as marginalized cities.” Specifically, in a sequence filmed at the Vélodrome stadium, headquarters of the Olympic of Marseille, the fervor of professional sports fans in the US city came to mind.

Matt’s tears

Damon’s crying after five minutes of applause at the end of the screening of Question of blood at Cannes Film Festival, where he participated out of competition, was replicated throughout the alternative universe of Twitter. “It was a great reminder of why we are dedicated to this and why we have come together. I would not have appreciated that moment in that way if we had not gone through such a difficult year due to the pandemic. “

The excited artist shared that in the application he wrote to access the university, he included the phrase: “As long as I can remember, I want to be an actor.” So despite having visited La Croissette at least five times, this occasion felt like it was the first time that he had set foot in a festival. Living the ritual experience of the big screen with 1,000 strangers brought tears to his eyes when he felt that despite being strangers, they were all part of the same community.

Damon, on the other hand, is known for his loyalty to friends and collaborators. The aforementioned Ben and Casey Affleck, Gus Van Sant, Kenneth Lonergan and John Krasinski are also joined by Soderbergh. In this regard he joked referring to his film Mars (Ridley scott, 2015).

“I’ve been trapped on Mars, but I like being around people better. Choral movies are a lot of fun, and the workload is divided too. Unlike the long films in which I have been the protagonist, where you work 16 weeks getting up at five, in these cases you have days off. Soderbergh was the one bearing the brunt of the saga. “

The discreet man

The year 1998 was a turning point in his career when he was awarded an Oscar ex aequo with his friend Ben affleck, by the original script of The Incredible Will Hunting (Gus Van Sant, 1997). “It changed our lives. In 1998 I was living with a classmate from high school in a shabby apartment, and we had taken Ben in on the couch because he had broken up with his then fiancée. As tall as he is, his legs would come off the couch and I would trip over them every morning. We wanted to move to a bigger apartment, but we were broke. Suddenly we were cover in Variety. We took the magazine with us everywhere, saying “Look, it’s us, we have money, rent us your apartment.”

Unlike Affleck, continually exposed to media scrutiny, Damon maintains a low profile in the media. “The press threw in the towel with me because I am so boring. What sells magazines is sex and scandals. Everyone knows that I am married, that I am a father and that I do not get into trouble. I don’t rent them sitting around waiting outside my house. “

Damon said that he decided long ago not to design his public image, but to be himself and not take himself too seriously. “I was 27 when my life changed, so I have spent much of my life as a stranger and I have not wanted fame to infect my personal relationships.”

In contrast to its lack of sex appeal for paparazzi and pink press, recalled a foray into the Monaco Grand Prix next to Brad Pitt and George Clooney, with those who came to promote Ocean’s Twelve. “It was crazy. One of the most chaotic situations I have ever experienced, but Brad’s pulse did not go above 50 beats per minute. I was walking calmly, taking photos of the lunatics around us. It was as if I was shopping at the supermarket ”, the actor, screenwriter and producer continues to be amazed.

The Rider clause

In 2012 he founded with Ben Affleck a production company called Pearl Street Films, with which they have launched projects that they usually direct, write or star in, such as Manchester by the Sea, the fifth installment of the Bourne saga and Live at night (Ben Affleck, 2017), “Having your own production company allows you to develop your own material”, synthesizes the star, who announced that the next project of his company is the historical drama The last duel, directed by Ridley Scott and written in tandem by Affleck, Damon and Nicole holofcener.

In 2018 they incorporated the Rider clause to their projects, by which, as I explain Frances McDormand after including a mention of this contractual provision in the Oscar collection speech for Three advertisements on the outskirts (Martin McDonagh, 2017) “requires at least 50% women, 40% racial diversity, 20% people with disabilities and 5% LGTBI people both among the cast and among the team.”

What decided the actors was not only the applauded words of the actress, but also reading the study by the Annenberg Inclusion Initiative, which highlights the lack of representation in Hollywood. “We want our business to reflect the demographics in which we live. If I have a position of power in the industry, I want to use it so that cinema reflects the world as it is ”.