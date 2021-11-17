Matt Damon reveals why he cried at the premiere of A Matter of Blood

Earlier this month, Matt Damon made headlines after breaking down in tears at the Cannes premiere of his new movie Question of Blood (Stillwater)

The movie Question of Blood, opens on August 13 in Spanish cinemas and follows Bill Baker (Matt Damon), a rude operator of an American oil rig who travels to Marseille to visit his daughter who is in prison for a murder that he claims not to have task. Far from home, things will not be easy for a father willing to do anything to prove his daughter’s innocence.

During the presentation of the film in Cannes, Matt Damon burst into tears and now in an interview with Variety the actor explains why. “It was a great reminder that we have to go as a community of strangers and turn off the lights and have this experience together at the same time.” Damon said. “There is something beautiful and valuable about it. I was overwhelmed in the moment because I hadn’t done that in almost two years. It was great. I was happy. I was very moved.

While Damon insists that Question of blood It is not a political film, he spent a lot of time in Oklahoma preparing for the role with the so-called «hard necks » of real life. “Oklahoma is probably the reddest state in the union, and these guys work in the oil fields, right? They’re going to vote red for the ticket every time and they don’t apologize for it. For the guys I spoke to, it’s like a binary proposition. It’s like, ‘This is my job, and this provides for my family and my children, and this is what I’m going to do.’ I totally understand it.

You can watch the full interview with Matt Damon below.

The film is directed by Tom McCarthy (For Thirteen Reasons) based on a script he co-wrote with Marcus Hinchey; and starring in addition to Damon, by Abigail Breslin, Camille Cottin, and others.