Matt Damon auditioned twice to play Robin

Although overshadowed by being the helper and not the main hero, Robin is a very popular DC Comics character and it’s no wonder that many actors have sought to play in the past. The most popular live-action version of today is that of Brenton Thwaites in the Titans series – 84%, and previously in the movies he was played by Chris O’Donnell, in Batman Forever – 41% and Batman & Robin – eleven%.

Matt Damon (Indomitable Mind – 97%, Rescue Mission – 92%, The Great Wall – 35%), renowned Hollywood actor, has told in a recent interview that he not only auditioned to play Robin, but that he did it twice, the first was for Tim Burton’s 1989 film, Batman – 72%, and the second for Batman Foreverby Joel Schumacher. These were his words for the Happy Sad Confused podcast (via Collider):

There are two stories there. There’s the role of Robin, we went down to New York in 1987 maybe. I would have been 16 or 17 years old. I remember we had no sides, it wasn’t like you were reading a scene with Batman. It was so secret that you are reading this other scene from another movie.

Robin’s role in Batman, from Tim Burton, was removed from the tape, but was present in the first versions of the script, for that reason Damon did not read the script. The actor continued talking about the second attempt:

Chris O’Donnell already had the part, but they were haggling over the money. The studio was basically flexing by bringing in two other people to do a screen test. They wanted Chris, but they only wanted him for a price. I remember at that stage in my career, you would go in and read, even if you knew you weren’t going to get the part.

This is not the first time that we know about Damon’s audition to play Robin, as in 2017 Ben Affleck had revealed on the Jimmy Kimmel show that the two auditioned without knowing what it was about, and were later told that would be for the role of Robin in Batman, from Tim Burton. It is also known that the filmmaker wanted Marlon Wayans as the Boy Wonder in Batman Forever, but Schumacher opted for a white actor.

In Christopher Nolan Robin’s Batman trilogy he was omitted, and in the third installment, The Dark Knight Rises – 87%, appears more like a easter egg, since the character played by Joseph Gordon-Levitt is identified as Robin (in this case it was his real name and not his superhero name) before the film ends. For some time there was speculation that a feature film would be made about that version of Robin, after finding the Batcave, but the actor last year denied those rumors.

The DC Comics Cinematic Universe, better known as the DC Extended Universe (DCEU), brought a new adaptation of Batman played by Ben affleck, which surprisingly was liked by many fans and some even consider it the best version of the superhero in the cinema. In the movies where we saw him, there is no Robin anymore, but we can see in his Batcave that there is a suit that belonged to his assistant before he was killed by the Joker.

At this time, fans are waiting for The Batman, the new film adaptation of the Bat Man, to arrive, and it is possible that in some of its sequels we will see Robin, although it may be a very young version so that it is not look very similar to Robert Pattinson. But in addition to the live-action versions of Robin, fans can enjoy the many animated versions featured in LEGO Batman: The Movie – 91%, Young Titans in Action: The Movie – 83% and feature films from the DC Animated Universe.

