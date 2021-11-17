Marvel leak confirms new Daredevil series or movie

Despite its great reception among the public, Netflix canceled Daredevil, the series starring Charlie cox, after three seasons in 2018. And since at the end of the past Marvel recovered the rights of the character the rumors about a possible appearance of the devil from Hell’s Kitchen in the Marvel Cinematic Universe they have been constant. While waiting to see if the leaks that advance his presence in Spider-Man: No Way Home (Spider-Man: No way home) are true, now new evidence points to the launch of a project within Marvel Studios with the Man Without Fear as the protagonist.

The Twitter account @ RPK_NEWS1 posted part of what appears to be a leaked contract for an upcoming project. In the document you can read that the production is titled Daredevil and the studio he is in charge of is Marvel Studios.

However, he does not say anything about the cast or the rest of the team, nor does he confirm whether Cox will reprise the role. It is also not specified if it is a series or a movie, as well as if it will be a continuation of the original Netflix project.

Created by Stan Lee and Bill Everett, the character of Matt Murdock first appeared in the first volume of Daredevil, which was published by Marvel Comics in 1964.

The character was first played by Rex Smith in the 1989 NBC TV movie Trial of the Incredible Hulk. He was later played by Ben Affleck in the movie Daredevil released in 2003.

The most acclaimed live-action incarnation, however, is the version played by Charlie Cox on the Netflix series, which totaled three seasons and aired from 2015 to 2018. Cox also played Matt Murdock in the Netflix miniseries The Defenders. , a crossover between Daredevil, Jessica Jones, Luke Cage, and Iron Fist.

The latest rumors suggested that Disney + was considering resuming Daredevil with a fourth season. In addition, a hypothesis indicated that Murdock would have a key role in Spider-Man: No Way Home (Spider-Man: Without a way home) as Peter Parker’s lawyer before the judicial process opened against the young man for the death of Mysterio.