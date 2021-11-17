Marvel, Harry Potter and Star Wars LEGO sets 30% off at Amazon

El Buen Fin was created so that independent adults, with very insane tastes, fill ourselves with things that we do not need but that we want to die. Check out all these LEGO deals on Amazon.

Don’t know what to spend your fortnight on this Good End and are you a LEGO fan? Well here we bring you a list of pretty sets from various franchises such as Marvel, Star wars and DC with exclusive discounts on Amazon . Remember that you can also enjoy free shipping on this service if, month after month, you pay your 99 pesos.

How about acquiring the Batmobile that appeared in Tim Burton’s Batman in less than you think? Or celebrate 20 years of child who lived with the Private Drive set. These discounts are for true collectibles and pop culture lovers. Do not miss them!

Resistance X-Wing – 281 pesos





Be part of crew by Poe Dameron (Oscar Isaac) with this X-Wing of Resistance , typical of Star Wars: The Force Awakens. You find it with a 50 percent discount for the Good End, you can buy it here .

LEGO Star Wars: The Mandalorian Building Kit – 542.04 pesos





The Mandalorian could not miss these discounts, and what better than to acquire a stage from the popular planet Tatooine . It has almost a 40 percent and it can be yours if you go to this link .

LEGO Tie Sith Hunting Kit – 1,274 pesos





If you belong to the dark side of the force, you can make this Hunting Tie Sith . For the Good End you save More than 500 pesos! An offer that you can’t miss, to buy it click here .

REN Knights Transport Ship – 838 pesos





Ready to put Kylo Ren (Adam Driver) and Rey (Daisy Ridley) to fight? If your answer was positive, then this transport ship it is perfect. The offer is to die for, it has almost 50 percent and remains in 838 pesos, more him 10 percent off Good End. You can buy it here .

General Grievous Starfighter – 1,034 pesos





General Kenobi (Ewan McGregor) is aboard this Grievous starfighter. Will be yours for just 1,034 pesos, more him 10 percent discount. You can buy it here .

Combat Pack: Mandalorians – 239 pesos





Remember when in the second season of The Mandalorian other Mandalorian subjects appeared? East set brings them together once more. They cost little more than 200 pesos, you can get this offer here .

Iron Man: Hall of Armor – 899 pesos





A dream come true! This set is the room of armor of Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.) has a special price of 899 pesos, but it is a participating product that has an additional 10 percent discount with the code AMAZONBUEN21. Buy it here .

1989 Batmobile – 3,990 pesos





We are not crying, you are crying. Michael Keaton and Jack Nicholson are back as Batman and Joker with this batmobile . Like the other items, it has an additional 10 percent discount, so at the final price you can subtract more than a thousand pesos. Get it here .

Final Battle of Endgame – 1,669 pesos





Now yes, Avengers! United! Relive again and again the final battle from Endgame of the most powerful heroes on the planet against Thanos (Josh Brolin). You can buy it here .

Privet Drive Number 4 – 984 pesos