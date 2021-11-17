Mark Wahlberg returns to the gym after gaining 9 kilos in three weeks

Mark Wahlberg He is one of the actors most dedicated to his physical condition and we have always seen him show off big muscles and a very worked body. But, more than a month ago the actor published some images where it showed the important physical change that I had experienced.

“From the photo on the left 3 weeks ago to this one, now,” wrote the actor next to a post on Instagram where he compared an image of him very tight and marking abs in front of another where he appears lying with a few extra kilos and a bit of belly.

In addition, he also published a video with a colleague of his where he lifted his shirt to show his torso: “Kenny went down 50 and I went up 20 Inspired to be better! I go up another 20. Yes, it’s for a role,” he says referring to the weight that had uploaded in pounds, about 9 kilos.

But now Wahlberg has returned to the gym to regain fitness Always as we have seen in his latest posts on Instagram. Thus, the actor appears with Mario Lopez after attending F45 Training, a fitness community.

In the images we see how Mark has returned to exercising and the results are already noticeable because he has lost enough of the weight he gained to make his movie ‘Father Stu’.

Mark Wahlberg gained weight for his movie ‘Father Stu’

Mark Wahlberg’s physical transformation is due to his role in the movie ‘Father Stu’ where the actor will play the role of priest Stuart Long who before embracing the faith was a boxer but retired from the sport due to several injuries.

After retiring, Stu had a serious motorcycle accident before deciding to become a priest. Later, he was diagnosed with a rare muscle wasting disease that caused him to end up in a wheelchair.

This film is about the directorial debut of Rosalind Ross, Mel Gibson’s girlfriend, who has spent years working on the script with Mark.