Marcelo Flores scored and assisted Mexico to win Revelations Cup

Mexico is Champion of the first edition of the Revelations Cup 2021.

Led by Luis Perez, the Mexicans in the Under 20 category won the title, after having beaten 2-1 at the United States selection.

Six minutes into the game, the Tricolor got ahead with a goal from Marcelo Flores placeholder image, Mexican who is considered the jewel of the tournament and of the national team. And so they went at half time, with the advantage for those at home, who were strongly supported by those attending the Stadium. Miguel Aleman in Celaya.

But at the start of the second half, Diego Luna he tied the score and the situation seemed to be worrying for the Mexicans; however, they knew how to mend the way.

And again Marcelo Flores placeholder image He appeared, but this time to put a precise center to Alí Ávila, who at 63 signed the goal of the definitive advantage.

The format of the Revelations Cup It was with the participation of four teams (Mexico, Brazil, Colombia and the United States), they faced ‘all against all’.

The squad of Luis Perez he finished undefeated with seven points (2 wins and a draw) as first place, a place that gave him the championship. Brazil was second with three units, Colombia added two and the Americans only harvested one unit.

YOU MAY ALSO BE INTERESTED: LUIS PÉREZ ABOUT MARCELO FLORES: ‘I HOPE I HAVE AN OPPORTUNITY IN THE TRI MAYOR “