Marcelo Flores faces the United States and Mexico is champion of the Revelations Cup

The Arsenal forward appeared as the most prominent element of the U-20 Tricolor in the tournament held in Celaya

CELAYA – Marcelo Flores placeholder image still hesitates to play with Mexico, Canada and England, but he already brings applause as a Mexican national team, at least in the U-20. Against the United States, the Arsenal player scored a goal and gave an assist, so that the Tricolor beat the country of the stars and stripes, enough to be champion of the Revelations Cups tournament.

Marcelo Flores placeholder image set the tone from minute six. The skilled midfielder scored 1-0 and became the player who proposed the most against the United States. With the handle of the game, he drove Luis Pérez’s men to victory and, incidentally, fell in love with more than one fan who hopes that the FMF will do everything possible so that Canada don’t take the Arsenal player.

Marcelo Flores opened the scoring against the United States. Imago7

The wound of the third consecutive defeat of USA in view of Mexico, in senior teams, remains open, but closes a bit before the performance of Marcelo Flores placeholder image and the youngsters led by Luis Pérez, in the U-20 category.

USA, who intends to dominate the Concacaf area, tied thanks to Luna, but his reaction was more for the relaxation of Mexico, that by the impulse of the team of the Stars and Stripes.

In the tie, with the need to win to be crowned in the Revelations Cup, Marcelo Flores placeholder image he recovered the ball and his dribble made the Mexican attack unstoppable. United Statess, before the force with which the Tricolor responded, could not avoid the goal of Alí Ávila, who passed his friend from Arsenal, made it 2-1, already in the second half.

Mexico is crowned champion of the Revelations Cup, a tournament in which Brazil was beaten, tied with Colombia and defeated the United States, led by Marcelo Flores, who already teaches that he can help regain dominance in the area, although still He doubts whether to play with the Tricolor, Canada or England.