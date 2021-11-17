Madonna defends Billie Eilish for criticism of her new image

The Queen of Pop herself, Madonna, jumped in defense of Billie Eilish for the criticism she is receiving for her new musical facet and especially for her new look.

“The problem is that we continue to live in a supersexist world in which women are put into categories,” she stated in the magazine. Elle. “Either you are in the category of virgins or in the category of easy ones. Billie started in a non-sexualized category, without pleasing the masses and without using her sexuality in any way, that was her choice and God bless her for it; but after all she has been a teenager all this time. “

In June, in the British edition of Vogue, Billie surprised with a new look, as she forgot about baggy clothes and colored hair to show off her blonde hair, lingerie and tight designs in a session that she herself planned; however, many did not like his new image.

“Women should be able to interpret themselves however they want. If Billie were a man, no one would be writing about this. “

“A man can appear in a suit and tie for the first three years of his career and the next month appear dressed as Prince or Mick Jagger, shirtless, with eyeliner, and no one would say anything,” added Madonna.

In the October issue of Elle, Billie said that she has lost thousands of social media followers to her new Instagram posts. “People cling to memories and have a great attachment, but it’s dehumanizing … I lost 100,000 followers just for showing breasts, people are afraid of big breasts,” Madonna said.