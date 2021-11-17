‘Los Mercenarios 4’ goes ahead with a couple of surprise signings

7 years have passed since the premiere of The Mercenaries 3 and, since then, little or nothing has been known about the fourth installment of the popular crossover. Although Silvester Stallone himself hinted a few weeks ago that the project was still alive, until today The Hollywood Reporter shared the information that fans were waiting for. The Mercenaries 4 it will be a reality and its cast will be accompanied by some surprises.

According to the aforementioned medium, Sylvester Stallone, Jason Statham, Dolph Lundgren and Randy Couture are the actors whose return is guaranteed. The biggest surprise, however, are the new signings. The Mercenaries 4 would have the participation of Megan fox, the american rapper 50 Cent (Curtis Jackson) and Tony jaa. These names may not be as prominent as those of Jean-Claude Van Damme, Mel Gibson or Bruce Willis, but definitely no one expected them.

The production of The Mercenaries 4 It will start in October of this year. For the moment, yes, no release date confirmed, a normal situation due to the complicated health situation that we are still going through. The script will be in charge of Max Adams and John Joseph Connolly. According to the source, a good part of the story will be focused on the characters of Jason Statham and Megan Fox, so the popular actress will have an important role.

The Mercenaries 4 it will be the biggest of the saga

For its part, the production is in charge of Kevin King Templeton, Les Weldon, Yariv Lerner, Jeffrey Greenstein, Jonathan Yunger and Jason Statham. Jason Constantine, head of acquisitions and co-productions at Lionsgate, anticipated that The Mercenaries 4 it will be the “biggest and most brutal” adventure from the veterans group:

“It’s so much fun bringing these stars together for a barrier-free action movie. The new movie will raise the stakes and be the biggest and most brutal adventure yet.

At the end of July, Silvester Stallone posted an image via Instagram showing the ring of The Mercenaries 4. However, after so many rumors and false hopes, some believed it was just a joke. Now, thank you for the information you collect The Hollywood Reporter, we know that the feature film is guaranteed to be released in the near future.