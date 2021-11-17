Lorenzo Córdova pointed out to the deputies for risks in the Revocation of the Mandate: “It is not the responsibility of the INE”

The President of the INE, Lorenzo Córdova (Photo: EFE)

Even though the Chamber of Deputies approved to cut the budget to the National Electoral Institute (INE) in 2022, the presiding counselor of said autonomous body, Lorenzo Cordova, assured that they are doing everything possible to bring to fruition the Revocation of Mandate, promoted by President Andrés Manuel López Obrador

This Wednesday during the ordinary session of the General Council of the INE, Córdova Vianello pointed out that are fully complying with their constitutional obligations so that the democratic exercise is carried out, if the citizenship so decides. He even stressed that they have done budget adjustments and they have disbursed resources of your 2021 budget.

“The Institute is complying with everything that is in its sphere of responsibilities”

However, he stressed that the budget constraint it does represent a big problem that would affect the performance of the referendum of the Revocation of the Mandate scheduled for the April 10, 2022.

A man participates in the 2021 popular consultation on trials of former Mexican presidents in Guadalajara (Photo: EFE)

He explained that for the Revocation of Mandate by law, the INE must install the same number of boxes for a possible revocation of mandate, than those that were placed in the last federal election. But if the lack of resources prevents it and it is put into question your organization as in the popular consultation to “prosecute” former presidents, they will undertake the legal actions pertinent before the Supreme Court of Justice of the Nation (SCJN) by the cut made by the majority of deputies, especially the party Brunette.

“This has to be clear to citizens: If at any time a possible Revocation of Mandate exercise is in question, this is not the responsibility of the INE, but of those who have the obligation to provide sufficient budgetary resources to carry out said process “

And it is that he made it clear that although the necessary budget adjustments will be made, They will not jeopardize other political rights of citizens, labor rights of INE staff or substantial activities.

“This institute is not going to enter into a logic of weighing what are citizens’ rights against the exercise of Revocation of Mandate, such as, for example, the identification that is provided through the credential to vote with a photograph”

President López Obrador is confident that his popularity will counter opposition attacks in the face of questionable results in his administration (Photo: Coparmex)

“We are not going to put in control risk. We are not going to put radio and television monitoring at risk, which by the way, thanks to an agreement that we have signed with the Ministry of the Interior, generates substantial savings for this federal government agency, ”he added.

It should be noted that during the ordinary session, representatives of the PAN, PRI and PRD (the opposition coalition) expressed solidarity with the institute.

The approach of reduce the 4.9 million pesos came from Morena, because in the Project of Expenditure Budget of the Federation 2022 of AMLO, 24,649 million pesos were assigned to the INE, but the deputies proposed to give 19,736 million pesos.

Mario Delgado Carrillo, president of Morena (Photo: File)

According to the proposal, it is expected reallocate 7,913 million pesos to various secretariats of the federal government.

In this regard, the national leader of said party, Mario Delgado placeholder image celebrated the reduction on November 9, as it considered that the directors of the INE are used to wasting resources and excesses, so they must be part of the Republican austerity policy.

“Then they come up with the story that any cut goes against democracy. No, I believe that there should be an exercise in austerity and efficiency, to review the spending of the INE because we already live in other times […] Every day they go out with a protection under their arms to be able to violate the constitution and earn more than the President of the Republic, ”Delgado said at the time.

