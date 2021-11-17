Little Secrets | Top reviews, reviews and ratings

Having three Oscar-winning actors in the same feature film is not an easy thing, the thriller Little Secrets – 13% managed to do it, however, the result was not what everyone expected. The performances of Denzel Washington, Rami Malek and Jared Leto are the only redeemable in the film directed by John Lee Hancock, who has been in charge of other projects such as A Possible Dream – 66% and Walt’s Dream – 78%, both nominated for major awards such as the BAFTA and the Golden Globe Awards.

Little secrets tells the story of Joe ” Deke ” Deacon (Denzel Washington), a sheriff who is sent to Los Angeles to collect data that will be used for a case in which he works, to his surprise, soon this visit to the city will turn into a chase to find the person responsible for a series of murders, falling in a kind of game with the killer, a chase in the style of cat and mouse. Deacon must work hand in hand with Jim Baxter (Rami Malek), who is the officer in charge of the case, and together they will learn to identify the little things that will become key pieces to be able to find the murderer. This experience awakens in Deacon memories of the past that he believed were forgotten, revealing his dark side, that part of him that keeps his “little secrets”.

As a good thriller, specialists point out that the film has good moments of suspense and unexpected events, however, it does not bring anything new to the table. The story is good, but it was not new, to a certain extent it can be considered outdated, in addition, specialists emphasize that the feature film makes use of a formula that has already been widely used in other films of the genre such as Seven, the Seven Sins Capitals – 79% and Manhunter – 94%.

According to the reviews, the only remarkable thing about Little Secrets is the construction that the actors make of their characters, both the unbalanced Albert (Jared Leto) as the determinant Jim Baxter, played by Rami Malek, even the mysterious Kern bailiff, a very well accomplished character on the part of Denzel Washington. The dynamic that is generated between these three actors is interesting and unexpectedly good, despite having such different personalities, both on and off the screen.

However, this was not enough to save this film, as its script is not particularly good and it is not a film that will remain in the minds of viewers, unlike Seven, the seven deadly sins. Despite being one of the most anticipated films of 2021, critics concluded that it fell short compared to other releases this year, a shame, since with three Oscar-winning actors in its cast, many could have been made. more things. Here’s what the critics are saying about Little Secrets – 13%:

Owen Gleiberman from Variety:

A thriller that feels recycled, largely because it steals elements from films like Se7en or Manhunter …

David Rooney from The Hollywood Reporter:

What keeps the movie afloat is the texture of its characters.

Scott Mendelson of Forbes:

This is a huge misstep for both actor Denzel Washington and writer / director John Lee Hancock.

Dan Jolin from Empire:

Despite its cast, it is not a movie worth watching.

David Ehrlich from IndieWire:

Denzel Washington is still big, it’s the screens that got small.

Richard Lawson of Vanity fair:

Three Oscar-winning actors take part in a movie and nothing happens. That is the tragic fate of ‘The Little Things.

Benjamin Lee of The Guardian:

Not even the reliable presence of Denzel Washington is capable of saving this dull and vain proposal that does not know if it wants to be exciting or thoughtful (…).

Brian Truitt of USA Today:

It’s like a ’90s thriller that’s been on a shelf for 20 years or more. Frankly, it should have stayed there (…).

Matt Goldberg of Collider:

It’s acceptable for its elegant photography and great Washington portrayal, but these aspects don’t make up for all the hiccups.

Irene Crespo of Cinemania:

Hancock manages to create certain moments of tension, again relying more on his actors than on a story spun with finesse or a daring direction (…).

