Letizia reappears in a royal gala and motivates with her toned figure – Publimetro Colombia

The visit of the President of the Republic of Italy, Sergio Mattarella, was perfect to reactivate the gala dinners at the Palace and Queen Letizia did not miss the opportunity to look spectacular.

It had been two and a half years since a gala dinner had been held, so Doña Letizia’s styling was up to the task.

In a black Giorgio Armani dress wide straps, sweetheart neckline, fitted at the waist and a small flared effect down, Letizia left everyone delighted. As for accessories, she wore a Russian tiara and the 𝘫𝘰𝘺𝘢𝘴 𝘥𝘦 𝘱𝘢𝘴𝘢𝘳 collection that consists of a chaton bracelet and bracelet, as well as a pearl and diamond pendant brooch.

But what caused everyone’s admiration was his toned arms, which he exposed.

“I only saw his arms.” “She does train.” “OMG !!!! Say no more I keep training !!!! Beautiful ”. “Did anyone notice the queen’s exercised arms?” “Right now I’m going to lift weights.” “My God! I wish I had those arms! ”. “Let the routine pass us,” it is read on social networks.

Letizia has always had a slim figure but it is the first time that the focus has been on her perfectly worked arms.

Women with strong arms are sexy too

This is not the first time that Internet users point to Letizia’s arms. On several occasions, she has made it clear that she cares about working on them.

Like the Queen, many other figures have made it clear that their thing is to have toned limbs. From actresses to singers to athletes, celebrities have exposed their muscular arms, proving that they make you look sexy too.

Brie larson for example, she sculpted her arms when she became Captain Marvel. Beyoncé He is also not far behind, as he has always flaunted his toned arms on stage. The actress Emily blunt He also put his muscles to work with an intense three-month workout that included martial arts, as well as weapon and rope work for the action tape. Edge of Tomorrow. And speaking of political figures, the former first lady, Michelle Obama He has also surprised with his muscles.

No, working your arms will not deform your figure

Many times we tend to believe that women should not add weight to our routines because it makes us a “man’s body”. However, there is nothing more false than this. Exercise time becomes somewhat more dynamic and you start to work the body better by adding resistance. This will tone your muscles without increasing their volume.

In terms of bulking, fitness experts say that if you really wanted to gain a lot of muscle mass, the process would take a long time. There are programs specifically designed to increase volume on purpose, it wouldn’t be just an accident. So if you start adding arm routines, it doesn’t mean you wake up one day and are “huge.” Also, nutrition plays an important role here as well.

How can you work your arms?

Emily blunt Photo: Warner Bros

If you are looking to tone your arms, your first instinct may be to do 100 bicep curls with small weights.

There are many ways to dynamically include weights in your routine, you don’t just have to stick with one type of exercise or accessory.

There are the resistance ropes, with which you not only work the arms but also the legs, shoulders and abdomen. By incorporating this type of routine, you increase strength and endurance, both cardiovascular and muscular.

The kettlebell is another option since the exercises consist of full body compound movements that target almost all muscles. Thanks to its unique handle, the kettlebell create a off-center center of gravity, making it ideal for dynamic movements that activate your stabilizing muscles.