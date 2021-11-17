Leonardo DiCaprio shakes the market with the purchase and sale of two mansions in Malibu

The actor Leonardo DiCaprio, 46, has been very active in 2021, but not for his participation in the cinema, but for the purchase and sale of properties throughout the country.

Last May, it disbursed $ 7.1 million dollars on a house in the Los Feliz area, while three months later it put another one on the market for $ 5.75 million dollars, without being able to sell it so far.

While waiting for the sale of that mansion, the The protagonist of ‘The Revenant’ continues to move his pieces in the Malibu area, where not only did he just put one of his homes on the market for $ 10 million, but he also bought another one for $ 13.8 million.

What is the house DiCaprio is selling like?

The property was bought by Leonardo DiCaprio, in 1998, after disbursing $ 1.6 million dollarsHowever, since 2016 he has tried to sell it, without success.

The house, which increased its value considerably in these 23 years and is now offered for $ 10 million, has an area of ​​1,765 square feet, with three bedrooms and two bathrooms.

It is completed, according to the technical sheet, by hall, by kitchen, by dining room, by living room, by main room, by television room, among other rooms.

The kitchen is semi-open and not very spacious. It is equipped with gray-tone cabinets and high-end appliances.

The master bedroom, from which you have access to a balcony, has more than enough space to install a bed and a living room.

Outside, on his 6,893-square-foot lot, the Titanic protagonist enjoys a terrace, a Jacuzzi and spectacular ocean views, even with private access to the beach.

What is the house that Leonardo DiCaprio bought in Malibu like?

The DiCaprio’s new home was built in 2005 and previously belonged to renowned orthopedic surgeon Rick Delamarter.

The operation was carried out, according to the Dirt portal, in an operation outside the market, so further details about its interiors are unknown.

According to the data sheet, the luxurious home has an area of ​​3,268 square feet, with four bedrooms and five bathrooms.

The beachfront home sits on a 0.33 acre lot and has a staircase leading to the beach.

To see the exterior images of the mansion you bought, click here.

Keep reading:

“They shot me,” Andrés García confronts armed men in his Acapulco mansion

This is the mansion that ex-baseball player Johan Santana sells in Florida for almost $ 6 million

This is how the humble houses where the members of the Tigres del Norte were born look

This is the apartment Oscar de la Hoya moved to after selling his Bel Air mansion