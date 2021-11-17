Learn about Leonardo DiCaprio’s work as an environmentalist, a long way from Hollywood

Leonardo DiCaprio was the figure that most people wanted to photograph during the United Nations climate summit in Glasgow, where he attended on Tuesday as a UN ambassador to support actions against climate change. The Hollywood actor has spent years looking for various ways to raise awareness about the human impact on the environment.

The 46-year-old histrion arrived in time for the third day of the conference in Scotland. The Associated Press reported that he visited Kew Science’s Carbon Garden Space, an exhibit at the main conference center that aims to highlight the role plants can play in providing solutions to climate change.

A spokesperson told the AP that the actor “seemed to enjoy watching the wonderful display of plants and messages about nature-based solutions to climate change that the Kew exhibit shows.”

DiCaprio is an avid protector of the environment.

In 1998, a year after his great film success Titanic, created the Leonardo DiCaprio Foundation to support organizations and initiatives dedicated to ensuring a sustainable future for the planet.

The Oscar winner produced and narrated the documentary The 11th Hour in 2007 for National Geographic to raise awareness about climate change.

DiCaprio serves on the board of directors of several organizations dedicated to these issues, including the World Wildlife Fund (WWF), the Natural Resources Defense Council (NRDC), Global Green USA, and the International Fund for Animal Welfare (IFAW). For the past 12 years, Leonardo has worked strategically to change public awareness on key issues.

The night he accepted the Academy Award for his leading role in The Revenant, he took the opportunity to include a message relevant to his cause in his speech.

“Climate change is real and it’s happening right now,” DiCaprio said in 2016 during the 88th annual Oscars. “It is the most urgent threat facing our species and we must work together and end procrastination. We must support world leaders who do not support those who pollute or large corporations. “

Read also: Leonardo DiCaprio says the wall will be deadly for animals