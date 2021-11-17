Launches model of stores with natural light to save energy – El Financiero

Oxxo announced a new model of stores where it incorporates SOLUX domes to take advantage of natural light during hours of sun exposure.

“The domes together with more efficient and dimmable luminaires allow us to maintain the necessary light inside the store at any time of the day. This will allow us to save 50 percent of energy against traditional technologies (fluorescent lighting) and have additional savings of more than 20 percent of energy due to attenuation of the light intensity by taking advantage of natural light, “he said in a statement.

Since 2011, Fomento Economico Mexicano (FEMSA) has incorporated sustainable building elements into Oxxo stores to have establishments more empathic with the environment and the community, the chain explained.

“Seeking to go further and continue advancing in its sustainable building, this year OXXO collaborated with the company THREE Consultoría Medioambiental, to develop the OXXO Sustainable Building standard based on national and international standards such as LEED, BREAM, WELL and others” he explained.

As a result of the exercise, Oxxo opened its first store under this new standard on November 12. Located in Guadalajara, Jalisco, the establishment has sustainable criteria based on international norms and standards on sustainable building, grouped into categories such as: site and ecology; transportation and mobility; water efficiency, energy; materials and resources; interior environmental quality, and well-being for employees and the community.

To complete the project, Oxxo entered into agreements with commercial partners such as SOLUX, LITHONIA Y ACUITY CONTROLS and CEMEX, among others.

In the lighting part, 14 SOLUX domes were incorporated to take advantage of natural light during hours when there is sun exposure.