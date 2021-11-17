launches a Nintendo Switch from 3,360 pesos with the offers of Amazon Mexico, Elektra, Coppel and Walmart stores

These are the consoles available at the time of publication.

We already told you how to get an Xbox Series S, Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5 at a discount, helping us with bank promotions of The Good End 2021 and The Irresistible End 2021. Now we have several options of Nintendo switch.

One of the most attractive offers on these dates has been HSBC’s, which offers us 30% bonus either by paying revolving in minimum purchases of 5,000 pesos, or from six to months without interest in purchases that exceed 10,000 pesos. In the terms and conditions of this promotion you can find more information.

On Amazon Mexico and Walmart stores this offer can be used directly, but in Elektra and Coppel PayPal must be used as the payment method, as both stores are not in HSBC’s participating businesses, unlike PayPal.

It must be taken into account that the 30% bonus is only with digital credit card and you have to register for the promotion on the bank’s site. Besides, the maximum bonus per client is 5,000 pesos, so if they have already used this method, they may have less or no balance remaining for this offer.

Remember that if you do not have an HSBC card, you can also apply some of the other bank promotions available in stores. Here we are going to list several models of Nintendo Switch available in these stores, the price at which they are listed and the price at which it would remain after the 30% discount.

In the case of the Nintendo Switch OLED, we can add some other product to cart to exceed 10.00 pesos and thus be able to make the payment in months without interest, except for Coppel, where the console already exceeds by itself the minimum.

We also left some rebuilt Nintendo Switch Lite where it should be add 201 pesos more to cart to reach the minimum of 5,000 pesos that are required to pay revolving.

Amazon Mexico

Nintendo Switch 1.1 Neon with Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and three months of Nintendo Switch Online – From 8,190 to 5,733 pesos

Nintendo Switch 1.1 Neon – From 6,775 to 4,742 pesos

Nintendo Switch 1.1 Gray – From 6,849 to 4,794 pesos

Nintendo Switch Lite Dialga & Palkia Edition – From 5,690 to 3,983 pesos

Walmart

Nintendo Switch 1.1 Neon – From 6,775 to 4,742 pesos

Nintendo Switch 1.1 Gray – From 6,849 to 4,794 pesos

Nintendo Switch 1.1 Animal Crossing edition – From 6,899 to 4,829 pesos

Nintendo Switch Lite Coral pink – From 5,499 to 3,849 pesos

Nintendo Switch Lite Blue – From 5,689 to 3,982 pesos

Bodega Aurrera

Nintendo Switch 1.1 Neon – From 6,775 to 4,742 pesos

Nintendo Switch 1.1 Gray – From 6,849 to 4,794 pesos

Nintendo Switch 1.1 Animal Crossing edition – From 6,899 to 4,829 pesos

Nintendo Switch Lite Coral pink – From 5,689 to 3,982 pesos

Nintendo Switch Lite Blue – From 5,499 to 3,849 pesos

Sam’s Club

Nintendo Switch 1.1 Neon with Super Smash Bros. Ultimate – From 7,899 to 5,529 pesos

Nintendo Switch 1.1 Neon with New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe – From 7,899 to 5,529 pesos

Nintendo Switch 1.1 Neon with Super Mario Maker 2 – From 7,899 to 5,529 pesos

Elektra

Nintendo Switch OLED White – From 9,999 to 6,999 pesos

Nintendo Switch 1.1 Neon with Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and three months of Nintendo Switch Online – From 7,999 to 5,599 pesos

Nintendo Switch 1.1 Neon – From 6,999 to 4,899 pesos

Nintendo Switch 1.1 Gray – From 6,999 to 4,899 pesos

Nintendo Switch 1.1 Animal Crossing edition – From 6,999 to 4,899 pesos

Nintendo Switch Lite Dialga & Palkia Edition – From 5,799 to 4,059 pesos

Nintendo Switch Lite Turquoise – From 5,499 to 3,849 pesos

Nintendo Switch Lite Gray – From 5,499 to 3,849 pesos

Nintendo Switch Lite Yellow – From 5,499 to 3,849 pesos

Nintendo Switch Lite Coral pink – From 5,485 to 3,839 pesos

Nintendo Switch Lite Blue – From 5,499 to 3,849 pesos

Coppel

Nintendo Switch OLED White – From 10,999 to 7,699 pesos

Nintendo Switch OLED Neon – From 10,999 to 7,699 pesos

Nintendo Switch 1.1 Neon with Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and three months of Nintendo Switch Online – From 9,499 to 6,649 pesos

Nintendo Switch 1.1 Neon – 8,199 to [5,739 pesos](Switch Neon)

Nintendo Switch 1.1 Gray – From 8,599 to 6,019 pesos

Nintendo Switch 1.1 Gray (rebuilt) – From 6,799 to 4,759 pesos

Nintendo Switch 1.1 Animal Crossing edition – From 8,599 to 6,019 pesos

Nintendo Switch Lite Dialga & Palia Edition – From 6,699 to 4,689 pesos

Nintendo Switch Lite Turquoise – From 6,409 to 4,234 pesos

Nintendo Switch Lite Turquoise (rebuilt) – From 4,799 to 3,359 pesos

Nintendo Switch Lite Gray – From 6,409 to 4,234 pesos

Nintendo Switch Lite Gray (rebuilt) – From 4,799 to 3,359 pesos

Nintendo Switch Lite Yellow – From 6,409 to 4,234 pesos

Nintendo Switch Lite Yellow (rebuilt) – From 4,799 to 3,359 pesos

Nintendo Switch Lite Coral pink – From 6,409 to 4,234 pesos

Nintendo Switch Lite Blue – From 6,409 to 4,234 pesos

