Latest Wellness News, Indian Wellness News & Updates – EzAnime.net

Mumbai-based healthcare technology company K&L Wellness Technology Pvt. Ltd (also known as RESET Tech) has raised an initial round of Rs 30 Crore from angel investors Vimal Kedia and Surendra Kedia of Manjushree Ventures and Narendra Firodia of Sohamm Group to provide wellness solutions.

The funds raised will be invested to launch and scale its healthcare technology platform to redefine the lifestyle transformation of the wellness world through customized science-based solutions. The platform combines ancient therapeutic research with its cutting-edge technology to offer sustainable methods, solutions and practices. Additionally, the company will also look to expand its team and build a robust and scalable infrastructure.

Founded by serial entrepreneur Karan Talreja and world-renowned holistic lifestyle coach Luke Coutinho in the field of integrative and lifestyle medicine. The company offers therapeutic-based health solutions for lifestyle ailments using natural, sustainable and traditional methods of yoga and meditation. The duo also run a health and fitness brand called RESET Life in Mumbai and Bangalore.

The investment was led by Narendra Firodia, Vimal Kedia and Surendra Kedia.

Vimal Kedia and Surendra Kedia founded and ran a highly successful packaging company called Manjushree Technopack until they sold their stake in the business to a global private equity company, Advent Intl. They have invested in a variety of consumer-led startups with a specific focus on health, wellness and nutrition.

Vimal Kedia, Managing Director of Manjushree Technopack Ltd, said: “We see this as a good opportunity given the demand that is generated in the healthcare sector. We see value and potential in traditional therapeutic methods such as yoga and meditation as a means of future health care. ‘

Narendra Firodia, Founder of Sohamm Group said: “We are always looking for interesting companies to invest in. Providing first class services in health care through therapeutic means is the need of the moment. We resolve the vision of the company and are optimistic about the expansion plans.

According to Karan Talreja, co-founder of K&L Wellness Technology, “We are pleased that our investors are aligned with our vision of spreading the importance of health care through yoga and meditation. The company will use the funds to create a robust wellness technology platform early next quarter.

