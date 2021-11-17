Laporta did not rule out the return of Messi and Iniesta

The president of the Barcelona, ​​Joan Laporta, did not rule out “that Messi and Iniesta they can return “one day to the Blaugrana club as players, in the same way they have done Dani alves, at the Brazilian player’s presentation press conference that was held this Tuesday.

“It is one thing that has happened with Alves. Age is a number, as Dani says. They are two spectacular players who have made history at the club, “added the president at the 1899 Auditorium of the Camp Nou when responding to a journalist who asked him if he saw it as possible.

What’s more, Laporta explained that both Messi like Iniesta the club has them “in memory”. “I can not predict the future. In life you never know,” he considered.

the same Alves he was also asked about the matter. In his case, he joked that if they lend him “a couple of hours” he will go to Paris “to look for Leo.” Seriously, he commented that “stories are born written and will always be remembered” and that “Leo is the greatest thing” he has been able to “see and have as a partner.”

“It would be incredible to see him like that again but unfortunately it can’t be,” he lamented. Anyway, Alves said he would “encourage everyone to come back” because he has been “in many places but nowhere like this one.”

YOU MAY ALSO BE INTERESTED IN: BARCELONA: DANI ALVES TRAINED FOR THE FIRST TIME UNDER THE ORDERS OF XAVI HERNÁNDEZ