“La Playa”, the setting for Leo DiCaprio’s film, will reopen to tourism

The opening of the beach of Maya Bay, located on the island of Phi Phi, in the Andaman Sea, will again serve as a tourist attraction for the country, which on November 1 reduced the mandatory quarantine for travelers from the 62 countries vaccinated against covid-19 to one night.

On its Facebook page, the Ministry of the Environment indicated that the number of tourists will be limited to avoid damage to the corals and the habitat recovered in the more than three years that it has been closed.

Ko Phi Phi, located between the province of Krabi and the island of Phuket, is one of the most popular tourist destinations in Thailand and the closure of Maya Bay once generated criticism from the tourism sector.

The white sand beach and turquoise waters are located in an idyllic setting among hilly karst hills with lush vegetation.

In 2006, the production company 20th Century Fox and other perpetrators were convicted by the Thai Supreme Court to pay compensation for the damage caused to Maya’s beach during the filming of “The Beach,” released six years earlier.



Before the pandemic, tourism used to account for between 12 and 20 percent of GDP in Thailand, which in 2019 attracted nearly 40 million tourists, a third of them from China.

However, the restrictions due to covid-19 caused the number of tourists to fall the following year to 6.7 million people, which was a serious blow to the sector.

According to official data, Thailand has vaccinated more than half of its population against covid-19.