Kylie Jenner shares a tattoo with Travis Scott and it’s hidden | AFP

Since the rapper Travis scott began his relationship with the young sister of the Kardashian Jenner, Kylie Jenner, they have been living me adventures together that they have decided to engrave on their skin.

At the beginning of all her love, the business hour got a tattoo little butterfly dedicated to his partner and he did it too, it was since then that they have been making some engravings together, a passion that they both enjoy very much.

The tattoo symbolized a union beyond what people see, a symbolic act with which they confirmed their love and that it would be forever, although it should be remembered that they separated for some time now they are together and very happy waiting for their second child, a new baby sister or brother to Stormi.

The famous commented a little more about this tattoo in the Reality show of his family Keeping up with the Kardashians: “This tattoo was very special, when Travis and I got together for the first time we got these little tattoos of butterflies playing. So the butterflies represent our relationship and our love. “

The pretty mother Stormi has more tattoos Apart from this one, although most of them are hidden and he is not showing them off, he has said that he has some that are his favorites and has mentioned a little of their meanings.

Most of his tattoos are very small and are made up of small figures, letters or numbers.

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott showing off their tattoo in common.



On his left arm he has a small red heart that was made when he was 18 years old, to celebrate that he was growing. On her forearm she has a “4:43”, one of which she did not want to reveal its meaning, many think that it is the time of birth of her little daughter.

The famous woman also has a tattoo on her hip that says “Sanity”, as well as her grandmother’s name on one of her arms written in her grandfather’s handwriting.

There is no doubt that Kylie Jenner loves tattoos and these little butterflies were a secret for some Internet users, but of course his loyal fans already knew him, since most of them are very aware of all the information that arrives to emerge on her.