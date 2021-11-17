Kim Kardashian’s daughter Chicago proves she’s a Britney Spears fan

Chicago West, the 3-year-old daughter of Kim kardashian, She is a fan of none other than Britney Spears!

Over this weekend, the 41-year-old reality star shared a sweet photo of her 4 children (North, Chicago, Saint, and Psalm) posing together adorably.

You’re going to be interested: In the middle of the wedding, Kourtney Kardashian gets naughty and seduces Travis Barker by sitting on her lap

Kim shares her children with her ex Kanye West, and along with the pair of photographs, she captioned her post on Instagram: “Heart and soul.”

In the snapshot uploaded, Chicago can be clearly seen wearing a retro Spears T-shirt, with the cover of her 2000 album “Oops! … I Did It Again ”His outfit also included a flannel shirt over the top, plus a pair of cowboy boots.

Saint appears in the photo with an arm in a cast. In September, Kim told fans that her son broke his arm and shared a photo of him sitting in a wheelchair with his arm wrapped in bandages at the time he wrote on Instagram: “Who do you think cried the most today? My baby broke his arm in some places today. I’m not okay. “

On Ellen Digital’s “Mom Confessions” web series last month, the SKIMS mogul said that North (her oldest daughter) sometimes tells her that her house is “ugly” when they have an argument. The reality star shared this while answering a question about the worst thing one of her children ever said to her.

“Every time I get into some kind of disagreement with my daughter North,” said the SKIMS founder, “she thinks this is an excavation for me: she will say, ‘Your house is so ugly, it’s all white! ? ‘ She just thinks it affects me, and it’s a bit cruel because I like my house. “

Elsewhere in the “Mom Confessions” video, Kim said she tries “not to lie to my children.”

Keep reading: Paris Hilton, Lady Gaga and all the celebrities who have celebrated the end of the guardianship of Britney Spears

“I was doing that at first, to try to get them out of the house or to try to go on a playdate or something. And I quickly realized that it was not going to work for me and I prefer to be honest with my children,” explained.

The KKW beauty mogul also identified her “biggest parenting failure” as: “Sometimes I give up too easily. And bribes. I am guilty of a good bribe.”

In February, it was reported that Kim filed for divorce from Kanye, after 7 years of marriage. Since then, the two are said to have had a friendly relationship and are 100% focused on giving their children the best parenting possible.