keys that they give us to look elegant

Jennifer Aniston and Jennifer Garner They are two of the most famous actresses who have built a successful career.

They have participated in dozens of films, and we’ve watched them grow and mature both on screen and in their personal lives.

Jennifer Aniston, 52, and Jennifer Garner, 49, have shown that you can age with the greatest elegance and style, embracing the years and enhancing your beauty.

Therefore, they have become example and inspiration, because at their ages they look beautiful, radiant, and fabulous, giving great lessons that we can all copy.

Beauty lessons from Jennifer Aniston and Jennifer Garner

Take care of your diet

Jennifer Aniston take care of your feeding very well, and through his networks he has shared some of his shakes favorites that help you have a rejuvenated skin and a slim body.

One of his favorites is chocolate almond milk with cherries and banana of the one who shared the recipe on his account Instagram.

Wear little makeup

Jennifer garner have a beautiful porcelain complexion at 49 years old and much of it is due to use little makeup.

This is one Elegance rule that we must all follow, and that is that the simpler and more natural we look, the better and younger we are going to look. and so the actress makes it clear.

Giving a special care to the hair

The remembered Rachel from Friends have a beautiful and silky hair, and achieves it thanks to cares what gives.

Even a few months ago he launched his Lolavie hair care line, although each woman can take care of her hair with what she has within her reach.

But, it is essential to maintain a hair hydrated and full of life, It will make you look elegant and classy at all times.

Wear elegant looks and accessories

Another key to looking beautiful at 40 or 50 is always look flawless with chic and modern looks, as Jennifer Garner makes it clear.

The famous woman usually looks Elegant garments in neutral tones such as white, black, or cream, and complemented with glasses, and chains.