Kevin Cash (Rays) repeats as AL Manager of the Year

Kevin Cash, who led the Tampa Bay Rays to a winning record and their second division title in a row, was named the American League Manager of the Year for the second consecutive season on Tuesday, the Baseball Writers Association of America (BBWAA) reported.

The Tampa, Florida native was joined by Bobby Cox (2004 and 2005) as the only ones to have received Manager of the Year in consecutive seasons. Cash received 19 first-place votes, three second-place votes, and five third-place votes for a total of 109. He followed suit. Scott servais with 71 and Dusty Baker with 33.

In his seventh season with the Rays, Cash, 43, led the club to a 100-62 mark to conquer the division by eight games over the Boston Red Sox and New York Yankees, with the fifth-lowest roster. Major League Baseball and several major injuries.

Kim Klement / USA TODAY Sports

After star starting pitcher Tyler Glasnow went on the disabled list in June (a situation that would later lead to an elbow operation), Cash had to modify the distribution of work among his staff.

While the Rays starters averaged fewer than five innings per appearance, the bullpen led MLB in innings with the fifth-most outs in history.