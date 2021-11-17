Kamo’oalewa: what the strange “mini moon” close to Earth looks like and why its origin is a mystery

By
Arjun Sethi
-
0
42

  • Drafting
  • BBC News World

Illustration of the Earth, the Moon and a reddish asteroid

Image source, Getty Images

For a few years, scientists have been wondering what is the origin of the asteroid Kamo`oalewa.

It was discovered in 2016 and astronomers know that it has a relatively close orbit to Earth, but not much else.

New research, however, has added new clues to its mysterious origin: it could be a fragment of our own Moon.

“It doesn’t look like what we would have expected if it were just a ‘normal’ asteroid,” says Benjamin Sharkey, an astronomer at the University of Arizona and lead author of a new study published today. Nature.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here