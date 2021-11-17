Kaia Gerber makes new ink and smudge: she has removed a tattoo

The hobby of Kaia gerber for tattoos is nothing new. In fact, he was so cute during the months of confinement for not being able to do more, that he even decided to make a homemade one without instruments or anything. However, it seems that she is not equally proud of all of them and has decided to erase the one she was wearing on her shoulder.

Thus, the extensive ink collection of the daughter of Cindy crawford It seems to have just been reduced a bit. The 20-year-old model is removing the design that depicted a heart-shaped female torso and was supposedly a tribute to her friend Charlotte Lawrence, as revealed by herself to Vogue last May.

As can be seen in her latest photos, on her shoulder there is only a slight shadow of what was once a friendship ‘tattoo’, and hopefully it does not mean that Charlotte and she are no longer friends. And not only because it is always very sad that a friendship ends, but because if so, another more intimate tattoo that matches it would also have to be erased. “We also have tattoos of each other’s boobs,” she told the magazine.

Even without the shoulder tattoo, Gerber has amassed a good collection of small tattoos over the years, so you sure won’t miss one of their designs much.

The one that surely does not miss his erased ‘tattoo’ is Angelina Jolie (46), who decided not only to eliminate her ex-husband Brad Pitt (57) of his life, but also of his skin. You will surely remember the string of coordinates that the actress wears on her left arm. It is, in fact, the coordinates of the birthplace of the most important people in your life: his six children Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh, Vivienne and Knox, and a last one that corresponded to Brad.

Well now that seventh line has almost completely disappeared from his arm, and in its place there is only a small shadow that will surely disappear with a couple more sessions of laser, with which to permanently erase the actor from his body.

A curiosity about this tattoo that has been erased is that when it was done, many thought it was a seventh baby on the way or in the process of adoption, but the actress was in charge of clearing all doubts by confirming that it was the coordinates of the birthplace of her then partner.