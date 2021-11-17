Just one hour and Halo Infinite breaks the 100,000 player barrier on Steam

Finally, and after a long wait, we now have Halo Infinite multiplayer in our hands, which announced its premiere during the Xbox Anniversary Celebration, a short event carried out by the people of Xbox, with the intention of celebrating the 20th years of existence of the family of consoles.

This event began with the announcement of a small documentary series called Power On, it continued with the announcement of new games that will join the backward compatibility program, and culminated not only with a small teaser from the Halo-inspired Paramount + series, but also with the announcement that starting today, Halo Infinite multiplayer is now available.

In just over an hour since its launch, Halo Infinite multiplayer surpasses 100,000 players simultaneously

And it is that as you read, only on Steam (as reported by SteamDB) the game exceeded the barrier of 100,000 players simultaneously, reaching at the time of writing this note the 139,461 players who are enjoying the entertaining shooter by 343 Industries.

And honestly, it is not something difficult to understand, since the sum between being Free to Play and being a Halo multiplayer can only equate to success, something that is enhanced if we take into account that this time we have a mode to play against bots, something that adds a lot to the experience, if like me they enjoy more playing against enemies controlled by the AI.

Again I remind you that Halo Infinite Multiplayer is a free title, available from today on Xbox One, Series X | S and Steam.