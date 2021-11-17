JPMorgan sues Tesla for $ 162 million

Photo : John Thys / AFP ( Getty Images )

JPMorgan has sued Tesla for $ 162.2 million, accusing Elon Musk’s electric car company of “flagrantly” violating a contract related to stock guarantees after its share price soared.

According to the lawsuit filed in federal court in Manhattan, Tesla, in 2014, sold these guarantees to JPMorgan (when the company was still trying to finance the construction of the original gigafactory) that would be worth it if their “strike price” was below Tesla’s share price at maturity in June and July 2021. A dispute that focuses on the adjustments that the companies made to the agreement after a tweet from the CEO of Tesla in 2018, and the resulting consequences.

Apparently, the guarantees on shares give the buyer (JPMorgan, in this case) the right to buy shares of a company (Tesla) at a fixed price within a specified period of time. Those that JPMorgan bought from Tesla in 2014 were due to expire in June and July 2021.

JPMorgan, which said it had the authority to adjust the strike price, says it substantially lowered the strike price after Musk’s tweet on August 7, 2018, saying that it could take Tesla privately at $ 420 a share and it had “secured funding.”

Later that day, Tesla’s chief financial officer, his chief communications officer, and his chief attorney wrote an email attributed to Musk that was posted on Tesla’s blog explaining his announcement. Musk also tweeted the following:

Investor support confirmed. The only reason this is not certain is that it depends on the vote of the shareholders.

G / O Media may get a commission

However, it was not true, as it turned out after the Securities and Exchange Commission sued Musk and Tesla over the announcement. Musk had a conversation superficial with the Saudi Arabia Public Investment Fund, but that was it.

Being a huge and complicated financial transaction, JPMorgan had ensured that all kinds of legal protections were in place. A it was a hedge against big announcements related to mergers or acquisitions that could affect Tesla’s stock price. If it happened something like that, the bank and the automaker could agree on a new strike price for the guarantees.

Thus, when JPMorgan saw the resulting volatility in Tesla’s share price, it decided to modify the exercise price of its collaterals. He lowered the price to $ 424.66 and notified Tesla. Tesla accepted a conference call scheduled for Aug. 24, but withdrew at the last minute, according to the lawsuit. That same day, Tesla and Musk announced that they were abandoning the attempt to take Tesla privately.

In another twist, Tesla’s stock price increased roughly tenfold by the time the warranties expired, and JPMorgan said this required Tesla, under its contract, to deliver either stock or cash. The bank said that Tesla’s failure to do so amounted to a default. According to the complaint:

Although JPMorgan’s adjustments were appropriate and contractually required. Tesla has flagrantly ignored its clear contractual obligation to pay JPMorgan in full. Tesla sold the guarantees to reduce the potential dilution of the shares from a separate convertible bond sale and to lower its federal income taxes.

For all As such, JPMorgan says it had a contractual right to adjust the terms of the warranties after “significant corporate transactions involving Tesla.” [The Verge]