Jordan accused Iran of playing with a goalkeeper man in women’s game

On September 25 last, the Iranian women’s team defeated four goals to two in the penalty shoot-out to its similar from Jordan, for the mathematical classification of Iran to the Women’s Asian Cup.

In this meeting the goalkeeper Zohreh Koudaei She stopped two shots from eleven paces to give her squad the win, but the Jordanian Federation filed a formal complaint with the Asian Soccer Confederation asking for a gender verification of the Iranian goalkeeper.

“Taking into account the evidence presented by the Jordanian Soccer Association and given the importance of this competition, we request the AFC to initiate a transparent and clear investigation by a panel of independent medical experts to investigate the player’s eligibility in issue and other members of the team. The Iranian women’s team has a history with gender issues and doping, “shared the president of the federation day, Ali al Hussein, on Twitter.

Faced with the protest, Maryam Irandoost, the Iranian coach, responded forcefully.

“Jordan was seen as the big favorite to qualify and as they lost, it was natural for them to look for excuses to shirk responsibility for their failure. The medical staff have carefully screened each player in the national team in terms of hormones to avoid any problems. We will provide all the documentation you want, “said the coach.

YOU MAY ALSO BE INTERESTED: QATAR 2022: ALGERIA AND NIGERIA, IN THE LAST ROUND OF AFRICA’S CLASSIFICATION