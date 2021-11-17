Johnny Depp, Donostia Award at the San Sebastián Festival | Summer Magazine

The American actor Johnny Depp will receive the Donostia Award at the San Sebastián festival, the event’s honorary award, which will celebrate its 69th edition from September 17 to 25. The interpreter is, according to the announcement of the recognition, “one of the most talented and versatile actors in contemporary cinematography.” In that note, the festival does not clarify if this will be the only Donostia this year or if there will be more. The Donostia delivery will take place on September 22, before the out-of-competition screening of the film from the official section The daughterby Manuel Martín Cuenca.

The interpreter has been to the Zinemaldia on two previous occasions: accompanying Terry Gilliam in the presentation of Fear and loathing in Las Vegas (He only appeared at the screening of the film, did not press) and last year as a co-producer and co-star of the documentary Crock of Gold: drinking with Shane MacGowan. Depp (Owensboro, Kentucky, 58 years old) has been an Oscar nominee three times, and probably not with his best work: in 2004 with Pirates of the Caribbean: the curse of the ‘Black Pearl’ —First installment of the saga that has made him immensely popular in multiplexes around the world—, the following year with Discovering Neverland, and in 2008 with Sweeney Todd: the devilish barber of Fleet Street, musical directed by his friend Tim Burton, of which he has been alter ego on screen for decades.

There are a handful of great titles in Depp’s career, since he debuted at age 21 as one of Freddy Krueger’s victims in Nightmare in Elm street. Among those jobs are Eduardo Scissorhands, Cry-Baby, Ed Wood, The Arizona Dream, Donnie Brasco, Dead Man, The Brave (with his beloved Marlon Brando, Depp’s feature directorial debut), Public Enemies or Rank. His last work as an actor was to play the photographer W. Eugene Smith, genius of portraiture and photojournalism, in the hesitant and finicky The Minamata photographer.

However, in recent times, Depp is not going through his best moments. In March, a sentence against him was ratified in the British courts, in which he denounced the newspaper for defamation. The Sun. The judge determined that Depp attacked his ex-wife, the actress Amber Heard, on a dozen occasions and made her “fear for her life” up to three times, with what was published by The Sun, that he accused him of abusing, it was true. He is awaiting another trial in the United States, and this time it will be between him and Heard. A court in the State of Virginia will hear the actor’s complaint against Heard for describing alleged abuse and death threats in an article in the newspaper The Washington Post a few months after reaching a divorce agreement. The name of the interpreter is never mentioned in the text titled I spoke out against sexual violence and confronted our cultural hatred. The Warner studio has decided to fire Depp from the saga Fantastic animals and replace him with Mads Mikkelsen to play Gellert Grindelwald in the third part of the series.

The Donostia award began to be awarded in 1986, and the first winner was Gregory Peck. Created to recognize the artistic work of performers, that rule was only broken in the 50th edition, in 2002, when Francis Ford Coppola received one (that year, his fellow honorees were Jessica Lange, Bob Hoskins and Dennis Hopper). Since 2017, directors have also been included, and the first to receive it was Agnès Varda. Last year, because of the pandemic, there was only one winner: Viggo Mortensen.