John Wick 4 | The Instagram post that would give away the name of Keanu Reeves’ new movie

Apparently the new tape of the famous murderer would have finished its recordings.

A few weeks ago, we met some images of the filming of the fourth installment of John Wick that was taking place in the city of Paris, where the renowned actor was shown Keanu Reeves sat in a wooden chair in front of a gold table, while he seemed to be waiting for a mysterious guest.

The recordings continued, however, this week one of the actors of the successful action franchise published through his social networks that the filming of the film would have already finished.

It’s about the actor Shamier anderson, who through his Instagram account wrote: “When two Canadians get together and make an action movie, that’s it in John Wick 4! It has been a very rewarding experience for me, ”Anderson wrote. “I am very grateful to the Thunder Road Pictures team and Lionsgate for this opportunity. 5 months later we did. A treat awaits everyone next summer! Your boy is starring in a John Wick movie with Keanu Reeves! “

However, that would not be the only thing that caught the attention of fans, since one of the photographs would reveal the name of John Wick 4, although it has not been confirmed.

What would be the name of the new installment?

According to Anderson’s post, the new movie would be named ‘John Wick 4: Hagakure ‘, a word that can be translated to “hidden by the leaves“and what does it do reference to a book based on the words of the samurai Yamamoto Tsunetomo.

When would it be released?

Although there is no official date yet, it is expected that John Wick 4 opens in May 2022.