Joan Collins charges against Meghan, Harry and the asses of the Kardashians

As some say, there is still Joan Collins for a while. The famous evil Alexis Carrington in the series ‘Dinastia’, at 87 years old, has just published a new biography, My Unapologetic Diaries, one that rescues the particular diary she wrote every night when she returned home after the days of recording.

Collins was the queen bee of socialization and self-promotion at the most exclusive and ostentatious private parties, which is why she got the best contacts and, therefore, learned her great secrets. “I’ve read a lot of celebrity party memorabilia, but in terms of her innate ability to remove her double chin and put on her wig, Collins takes the trophy,” Camilla Long said in The Sunday.

Joan Collins’ new book, The Uncensored & Unapologetic Diaries Amazon

Collins described a party as “a complete crush on witches, facelifts and old men in flashy costumes.” Catherine Deneuve said, at the very least, that she was “conceited.” Hollywood is for her a tournament where she “plays non-stop”, as Roger Lewis said in The Daily Telegraph, and from which nobody comes out well stopped.

Of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry he thinks that “they have been given too much oxygen.” It has been several decades since he reached the mecca of cinema, that time when narcissism was the great trend to follow. Bad plastic surgery back then, in Collins’ eyes, was “almost a moral flaw.”

(Meghan and Harry) have been given too much oxygen. “







Joan collins





Today she says that, despite “Kris Jenner is a great friend,” she gossips about those huge buttocks and tiny waists of the Kardashians as a result of the surgeries. He also threw darts at the late Larry King, one who “looked weird”; the billionaire oil businessman Marvin Davis, who gave the worst parties; or the late actor Alan Ladd, one so bored and short that when he was next to a taller woman with him, he would wear boots to hide it.

This is the result of his long diaries, as “flat and uninformative” as you might expect, but with a depth worthy of Collins’ relentless personality.