JK Rowling will not be in the Harry Potter special: ‘Return to Hogwarts’

harry potter and the Philosopher’s Stone turns 20. Two decades since we first came into contact with the universe created from the imagery of JK Rowling. Twenty years since we first set foot in Hogwarts and we were able to immerse ourselves in a world of magic and sorcery that is so deep in popular culture that rare is the person who has never heard of The Boy Who Survived.

Nothing and less ago we brought you excellent news in which it was confirmed that a Harry Potter meeting was going to be held in the purest style of Friends: The Reunion. Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: ​​Return to Hogwarts have the original cast back. This is, Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and Rupert Grint. Of course, director Chris Columbus (who wants to publish his three-hour cut of the feature film) will also be present and many more actors and actresses will also be there for the special, such as Helena Bonham Carter, Robbie Coltrane, Ralph Fiennes, Jason Isaacs, Gary Oldman. , Imelda Staunton, Tom Felton, James Phelps, Oliver Phelps, Mark Williams, Bonnie Wright, Alfred Enoch, Matthew Lewis, Evanna Lynch, and Ian Hart.

However, since The Hollywood Reporter report that JK Rowling, the original creator of the character, will not be present at that meeting but will be available on HBO Max starting January 1, 2022. This has been confirmed by the media, also ensuring that the author can only be seen on screen through archive images. The reasons for being absent are not mentioned.





Heading to Fantastic Beasts: Dumbledore’s Secrets

With the main saga already completed, it’s time to continue expanding the Harry Potter universe (without Harry Potter) with Fantastic Animals with the third installment of the saga preparing to premiere on April 15, 2022. Be a big change because Mads mikkelsen take over from Johnny depp as the villain Grindelwald.

