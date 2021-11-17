Jennifer López retouches her face so much that some compare her to a Barbie doll

The diva Jennifer López always looks spectacular, and takes care of her image like no one else. But sometimes he overdoes it, and it really does look like a doll. In a photograph that has gone viral on social media, Ben Affleck’s girlfriend is seen wearing a pink dress and a high half train, accompanied by a perfect makeup, which makes her exude perfection and glamor, like a Barbie doll.

In the image, the diva wears a tiny pink dress, which she used in one of the recordings of the NBC program ‘World of Dance’, in which she worked as a jury. The dress has long sleeves, a black beaded collar and cuffs, and a very mini skirt that reveals JLo’s shapely thighs. To accompany the outfit, she used the characteristic high half-tail hairstyle, with waves that favored the blonde of her hair on the shoulders.

Jennifer López’s hairstyle is one of the most used, because it adds volume to the hair, making the division of the half-tail almost imperceptible. This makes the hair look abundant and full-bodied, and it also manages to rejuvenate and create a lifting effect on the face, generating a rejuvenating effect. The half-tail hairstyle is one of the beauty secrets of the ‘Let’s get loud’ interpreter, and we have seen it on several occasions, formal and informal, since, the higher the tail is, the younger it looks.

In the photo, Jennifer López’s makeup highlights the eyeliner and pink lipstick that makes her shine, with a pink blush that perfects her face and really creates the effect of a Barbie doll.

Let’s remember that, in 2013, the Bronx diva became part of the Barbie family, with the launch of her doll, made in her image and likeness. The creation of the Mattel company featured Jennifer Lopez wearing an outfit similar to the one she wore during her Dance Again world tour, and another version in which she wears the outfit she wore on the 2012 Oscars red carpet. Barbie’s outfits JLo are from designer Zuhair Murad, who make her show off her glamorous style. “Barbie represents an infinity of possibilities, the dream lives on, you never really get away from that little girl or at least, you shouldn’t,” said the ‘On The Floor’ interpreter, at the time of the launch of her Barbie doll .

Likewise, last year, after their extraordinary presentation with Colombian singer Shakira at the Super Bowl, the singers were honored by the Barbi brandand. The American company Mattel, launched the new designs of dolls that represent the artists, recreating the looks they used during their participation in the sporting event.

Jennifer López always manages to surprise her followers. Beyond her body, her makeup, hairstyle and glamorous outfits, the discipline and the talent of the diva, make her look like a real Barbie of flesh and blood.