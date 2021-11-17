Jennifer Aniston’s secrets to being happy: body, mind and wine

When thinking of her it is impossible not to remember her smile, because Jennifer Aniston she is one of those women who always seems to be smiling. An image that is not the result of chance, since the protagonist of ‘Friends’ has revealed on many occasions how she has learned to enjoy the good things and not let the less positive take over everything.

Has faced the continuous rumors about his personal life, her possible -although false- pregnancies and the supposed loves that have turned out not to be. Neither has returned with Brad Pitt nor began a relationship with David Schwimmer after the reunion with his fellow series. The interest in her life does not seem to be going away, but time seems to have calmed things down and now Jen faces life in a different way.

Jennifer Aniston, arriving at an awards show in January 2020. (Reuters)

He has learned to be happy and, although it has been thanks to a whole host of things, it seems that there are some that weigh more than others. Focus on the little things, the ones that they give us small but precious moments of happiness, It seems to be the key for the actress, who now triumphs on ‘The Morning Show’ with Reese Witherspoon.

“I am in a really quiet place. I have a job that I love, I have people in my life who are everything to me and I have beautiful dogs. I am a very lucky and blessed human being ”, the actress confessed this summer during an interview for the magazine ‘People’ in which she confessed that part of the happiness you enjoy it owes it to its environment.

She has broken ties with certain people because of the pandemic and the refusal of certain people to be vaccinated, but it seems that it has remained with the most important ones. Spending time with those who love her most and with those who feel best is for her a way to recover energy, as well as enjoying his pets, whom on more than one occasion he has shown to love as his own family.

Sharing quality time with her dogs is for her a form of therapy, although that does not mean that she gives up on real therapy, because it has also been put in the hands of professionals on several occasions. “Self-awareness is key. I’ve really gotten a lot out of therapy. There are many incredible things that come to you for being a public person, but there are also many difficult things, ”he explained.

Exercise is also key for her and that is why she tries to stay active, going to the gym or doing physical activities at home. Thus, the interpreter confessed to the American magazine ‘InStyle’ that after an injury had to choose to just do Pilates for a while. A decision after which, although he was passionate about it, he missed those more intense exercises that require more effort.

Luckily, he was able to return to his usual sports routine, in which he combines different sports with a favorite among them all. “Am going back to my 15-15-15 style, which consists of 15 minutes of spinning, elliptical and running ”, he explained about his preferred training routines for be fit at 52.

In addition to working your body, the actress also trains the mind. For her, meditation also seems to be key in her search for happiness, she meditates daily to feel at peace. A practice with multitude of benefits for physical and mental health, that does not stop adding followers to its virtues to help us live more calmly, learn to manage stress or tension.

“I meditate every day and sit in silence, writing. That’s enough… Any type of yoga practice is my meditation ”, he revealed for ‘People’, also sharing his favorite time of day, sunset. “I wish we could freeze time in that magic hour because there is much to assimilate; the appreciation of the day and what is happening ”.

Aniston take care of your body and your mind in equal parts, But she also seems to be clear that another of the many things that makes her happy is indulging herself from time to time. So it is not uncommon for have a glass of wine, a craving that makes her very happy. Thus, the actress allows herself that little glass of whim a day or an extra spirit drink, but it is clear that what she will always say is not exotic cocktails.

“Sight, I eat very well and exercise, but also as what I want. You are not going to take away my coffee, dairy or wine glass because I would feel devastated “, revealed the actress to the same medium about the lifestyle he leads in the kitchen.

Thus, the time and efforts of Jennifer Aniston have achieved that the actress is in the place where she wants to be. Enjoy a successful career, true friends, an independent life in which he feels full.