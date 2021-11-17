Jennifer Aniston has the most flattering skirts

Jennifer Aniston It has a super classic style and ready to wear in a thousand ways. One of her favorite pieces but one that she doesn’t wear regularly is the skirts. Today he teaches us what the skirts that can favor us all the most.

The skirts They give us the opportunity to show our legs to a greater or lesser extent depending on the length of the garment, but the point is that they help us to favor this area of ​​our body. Jennifer Aniston has the skirts that will fit our body better so follow their advice!

For the shorter ones, short pencil skirts will be your allies. Photo: Pinterest.

Jennifer Aniston defends the skirts pencil showing us in her looks that in addition to being her favorites, they are the ones that most favor all women. Long midi or extra short style, the actress explains that depending on the length of your legs it will be the one that looks best for you. If you have shorter legs, the skirt it has to be shorter whereas if your legs are long you will need a skirt midi.

If you want skirt shorter, you can follow this look from Jennifer Aniston with skirt military-style pencil paired with a white sleeveless shirt and gray stilettos. This outfit is perfect for those who want to go more elegant to the office but giving a sensual touch to their look.

In total gray, Jennifer Aniston bets on monochromatic to look taller. Photo: Guruon Time.

Another style that you can imitate with skirt pencil is this of Jennifer Aniston where you chose one skirt Deep cut matching a long blazer and a belt that worked as a girdle to refine the waist. The actress opted for gray stockings that matched her outfit and stilettos. This look can also be worn with boots for winter.

Jennifer Aniston can’t let go of the infallible duo of black and white. Photo: The Mirror.

Lastly, you can use a skirt Black midi together with a white blouse or top for an important event since the pair of colors always works and is perfect. To give it a touch of color, you can complement with stilettos or clutch in a vibrant color such as fuchsia or orange.

Jennifer Aniston shows us that you are skirts they are the most flattering of all if you take their advice to dress them like this.