iVascular, faced with the challenge of growing in vascular treatment

Albert Sanjuán, director of Vascular and Cardiac Surgery at Cardiva; Natalia Paris, Marketing Director of iVascular; and Pau Lladó, iVascular’s director of operations.

a “big bet” for. The company that designs, develops and produces devices for Interventional Cardiology and Endovascular Interventionism, “A great project that we hope to complete in the next two years”, as he explainsto Medical Writing.

“We foresee that we can reach one million annual units manufactured in ten years, compared to the current production of 200,000 units per year ”, assures Pau Lladó. The increase in production is linked to the new launches that are planned and the start of new business areas such as Neuroradiology that will start in 2022 and the new Structural Interventionism division in which the R&D team is in full development.

Vertical integration: iVascular DNA

Founded in 2010, in just eleven years iVascular has achieved a remarkable reputation in the medical device industry. The company that was born in Barcelona was promoted by Lluis Duocastella, its CEO, and incorporated Cardiva as one of the partners of the iVascular project and current distributor of its devices in Spain.

iVascular, focusing its strategy on vertical integration, has managed to commercialize 30 products in just 11 years. The agility in its processes allows it to respond to market demands very quickly.

iVascular, focusing its strategy on vertical integration, has managed to commercialize 30 products in just 11 years in more than 70 countries

“The commitment to the management and complete control of the production process, from the development of the device to its manufacture, sterilization and packaging, is part of the IVascular DNA from the ground up”, Adds Pau Lladó. In this growth phase, the company will continue to reinforce the R&D and Engineering departments, which will occupy an important part of the new facilities and “They will be prepared for much greater challenges”.

This bet pursues the pursuit of “making a product even more innovative and of the highest quality, it forces you to know much better what you are doing and you adapt the whole process to perfectly respond to what is needed, ”says iVascular’s director of operations.

iVascular is currently present in 73 countries. As detailed Natalia Paris, Marketing Director of the company, the company has recently successfully overcome the challenge of entering Japan with the endovascular intervention business. iVascular operates directly in 8 countries and in the rest of the countries through a local distributor.

Cardiva, iVascular partner

Cardiva is the commercial partner of iVascular from the beginning and “with a vocation to continue”, highlights Sanjuán. The company that distributes medical devices markets the products of the company based in Sant Vicenç del Horts, Barcelona, ​​in Spain, Portugal and Italy, and, despite its international growth, remains one of its main clients.

Cardiva, a commercial partner of iVascular products, has partnered with the majority of leading companies in Interventional Cardiology and Endovascular Interventionism

“The iVascular seal has a reputation for medical quality, which now puts it in a tremendously good situation to be able to continue innovating ”, highlights Sanjuán. Cardiva’s director of Vascular and Cardiac Surgery remarks that iVascular to specialists “gives them access to a multinational manufacturing company that gives them a role that until now no other multinational had given them”.