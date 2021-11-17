ITunes ranking in Argentina: Top 10 of the most viewed movies of today Tuesday, November 16

Watching movies is something you are used to, because there is a huge offer on the market, both in cinemas and in streaming. That is, you no longer have to scroll to find exactly what you are looking for: productions that break records and take everyone out of breath.

The news is that iTunes take a count to share what people are seeing in real time. The platform wants to position itself as a benchmark in the sector. Therefore, it has to its credit a very interesting offer, which we detail below.

Surely many of them you have already seen, but there will be others that may interest you, so get to it! Watch the 10 most wanted movies in Argentina:

1. Fast & furious 9

Dom Toretto leads a quiet life with Letty and her son, little Brian, but they know that danger is always lurking. This time, that threat will force Dom to face the sins of his past if he wants to save those he loves most. The team is reunited to prevent a worldwide plot, led by one of the most dangerous assassins and best driver they have ever faced; a man who is also Dom’s missing brother, Jakob. Ninth installment of the famous franchise.

2. The Boss Baby 2: Family Business

The Templeton brothers have grown into adults and drifted away from each other, but a new baby boss with a cutting edge approach is about to bring them together again and inspire a new family business.

3. Film for Invisible Ink, case no. 323. Once Upon a Time in the West

It is the last in David Gatten’s “Invisible Ink” series. Incorporating writings from Sir Francis Bacon, Western Union telegraph code lists, and wedding vow phrases in The Book of Common Prayer, the film also includes images made using real pine pollens and small flowering plants at the ends, all swirled in macro close-ups. blueprints.

Four. Paw Patrol: The Movie

The Paw Patrol is on a roll. When Humdinger, his greatest rival, becomes mayor of nearby Adventure City and begins to wreak havoc, Ryder and the heroic cubs set off to face this new challenge. As one of the puppies must face his past in Adventure City, the team finds help in a new ally, the intelligent sausage dog Liberty. Together and armed with exciting new gadgets and equipment, the Paw Patrol fights to save the citizens of Adventure City.

5. Intoxicated with love

Barry (Adam Sandler) is a lonely and unsociable guy who was raised between seven sisters. The overprotection that he was given since he was a child has prevented him from falling in love. One day he discovers a bug in a contest and wins thousands of miles in airline tickets. Traveling, he meets a mysterious woman (Emily Watson) with whom he begins a romantic adventure. (FILMAFFINITY)

6. Catch a thief

Despite the fact that John Robie ‘The Cat’ is a reformed jewelery thief, he becomes the prime suspect in a series of gem thefts from the most luxurious hotels on the French Riviera, so he will have no choice but to prove his innocence. When he meets the whimsical heiress Frances, he sees an opportunity to unmask the mysterious thief using the fabulous jewels of the young woman’s mother as a decoy.

7. Interstellar

It chronicles the adventures of a group of explorers who make use of a recently discovered wormhole to overcome the limitations of manned space travel and overcome the immense distances that interstellar travel has.

8. Fifty Shades Freed

Believing that they have left the shadows of the past behind, Christian and Anastasia enjoy their relationship and their life full of luxury. But just as Ana begins to relax, new threats appear that put her happiness at risk.

9. Apex

Five elite hunters pay to hunt a man on a desert island. But when their prey begins to defend themselves, the roles of hunter and prey change sides.

10. Passenger friends

Marcus and Emily make friends in a resort in Mexico with Ron and Kyla, a couple of crazy partiers. There they decide to enjoy the moment by letting themselves go for a week full of disinhibition and debauchery with their new “passenger friends.” Months after the adventure, Marcus and Emily are horrified to see Ron and Kyla show up uninvited at their wedding.

Hopefully we’ve got you excited about this roundup of the most viewed movies. Go ahead and discover them on iTunes!

The truth is that the hours of the day will not be enough so that the fans of the cinematographic productions can see so many hours of good films. We all know that iTunes is an expert at streaming the biggest hits at the box office, which are the object of worship around the world.

Do not be left behind and follow us on this journey through the seventh art.