Italy, to avoid being the fourth current European champion team that does not go to the World Cup

With the tie of the selection of Italy in view of North Ireland, combined with Switzerland’s 4-0 victory over Bulgaria, the Azurra lost the possibility of classifying directly to Qatar 2022 and you will have to look for your ticket at world through Repechage.

Still with a rival to be defined in the Semifinals of the European Playoff heading to Qatar 2022, Italy will seek not to become the fourth current champion team of Eurocup that fails to classify the next world.

Czechoslovakia, European champion in the edition of Yugoslavia 1976, crowning itself with the mythical penalty of Antonin Panenka in view of Germany became the first European monarch to fail to qualify for the next world, that of Argentina 1978.

16 years later, Denmark surprised the world by crowning himself in the Euro of 1992, which was held in Sweden, after classifying for the expulsion of Yugoslavia of the tournament for the Balkan War and win the Final against Germany by 2-0. However, the generation led by the brothers Brian and Michael Laudrup, Peter schmeichel and Henrik Larsen was unable to classify the world Cup from United States 94.

The last European champion team, which failed to attend the world immediate to his coronation was Greece, who won the continental tournament in 2004 in Portugal against the host team by the slightest difference, but who stayed in the Group Stage of the European Qualifier heading to Germany 2006.

Besides Azurri, Portugal, Sweden, Scotland, Russia, Poland and North macedonia, have ensured their presence in the Semifinals of the European Play-offs so far as second places in the Group in the World Cup Qualifying, in the absence of three Groups to be defined, as well as the two teams that will earn their place by the ranking of the UEFA Nations League.

YOU MAY ALSO BE INTERESTED IN: QATAR 2022: WHICH COUNTRIES ARE ALREADY QUALIFIED AND WHICH OTHERS ARE NEARBY?