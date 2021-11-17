“It went up from yesterday to today.” User denounces Elektra for changing the price of a screen

During the “Good End”, multiple businesses received complaints for the use of misleading advertising and not respecting offers, so users used various channels to report the events.

Mexico City, November 16 (However) .– A user reported that the commercial store Elektra used misleading advertising during the “Good end”, so he asked to respect the price promotion of a 55 inch television screen.

According to the user identified as Ferchus79, Elektra announced on television that the device cost eight thousand 999 pesos, but when he got to the branch they told him that the price of the screen was a thousand pesos more than indicated in advertising.

When you asked the salespeople and store employees why there was a variation in the cost, they responded that the price increased from one day to the next.

For this reason, the buyer published a tweet with the information to draw the attention of the Federal Consumer Prosecutor’s Office (Profeco). “Attention @Profeco, on @ElektraMx they advertise on television a 55-inch LG screen at $ 8999 and you arrive at their stores and it is at $ 9999 and according to its sellers and promoters they argue that it went up from yesterday to today ”, he reported.

Attention @Profeco on @ElektraMx They advertise on television a 55-inch LG screen at $ 8999 and you arrive at their stores and it is at $ 9999 and according to its sellers and promoters they argue that it went up from yesterday to today. #Good end # GoodFin2021 pic.twitter.com/X3Y8ycZE8Q – FERCHUS79 (@ FERCHUZ79) November 16, 2021

The federal agency reminded the user that he could file a complaint through the Conciliaexprés system so that the promoted price was respected.

Prior to the “Good End”, Profeco asked the businesses that would participate in the promotions not to cheat with offers and to be clear with consumers. “The only recommendation (to suppliers) is that their offers are clear and that they have the product in stock to be able to respond to the offer; or else, limit the number of units that are subject to the offer, ”said Ricardo Sheffield Padilla, head of the Attorney General’s Office.

This Monday, the head of the department announced the results of the eleventh edition of the “Good End”.

In a morning press conference headed by President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, Sheffield Padilla explained that during “Good End” the Office Depot company has not reconciled the complaints from consumers, while Liverpool and Coopel are the ones that have resolved the complaints 100 percent.

He also reported that the agency has detected some cases of false offers in Chedraui, in which, he said, Profeco suspended a promotion of dog food that was two percent more expensive. He also explained that the company placed an offer for a tray at 33 pesos, but assured that it was in dollars.