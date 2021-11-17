Is Canelo Alvarez the best pound for pound for Floyd Mayweather?

With respect and without the desire to fall into unnecessary controversy, Floyd mayweather refused to acknowledge that Saúl “Canelo” Álvarez is the best pound for pound right now, since in his opinion there are other great fighters you can compete with with that distinction, but to whom the showcase that the Mexican has is not given.

Visiting Mexico City to participate in the Annual Convention of the World Boxing Council, undefeated in 50 fights and former champion in the super featherweight, lightweight, super lightweight, welterweight and super welterweight categories, unveiled names that may well be at the top of world boxing alongside the Mexican.

“We cannot speak of the best pound for pound when there are a lot of fighters out there.”, The Money pointed out to Boxing Bob after he questioned him if Canelo had taken that place that he held until his retirement, especially after the solid display he gave to Caleb Plant.

“I don’t want to be disrespectful to Canelo, but there are many champions like Gervonta davis, who has proven to be one of the best out there now and is one of the best pound for pound, as well as Terence crawford, David benavidez or Errol spence. There are many champions who are not receiving the credit, “he added.

It would have been different

In Canelo Álvarez’s career there is only one defeat, which was precisely against Mayweather, a fact that generates a certain conflict for the American, since it occurred when the Mexican was only 23 years old for 36 of his, already with a 42-0 record in September 2013.

Questioned about it, Floyd only pointed out that if both had faced each other with 23 years “the story would have been different”, although what they offered at the time was satisfactory for the fans.

“We had a chance to collide (Canelo and I) two undefeated fighters and we gave people what they wanted to see. We had a great game of chess. As I said, Canelo is a very tough competitor, a tough fighter and he is one of the faces of the sport of boxing, ”he commented.