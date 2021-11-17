Is Alex Rodriguez dating Kelly Bensimon?

After Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez They ended their relationship, the expelotero has dedicated his time to his business and having fun at parties with his friends, however, a few days ago a rumor emerged that he was already dating someone.

It was the ‘Page Six’ medium that published that a source close to A-Rod had informed them that something special was emerging between him and Kelly Killoren Bensimon, who is a real estate agent and former star of the ‘Real Housewives of New York City’ show. “They have a cute and flirty text relationship,” said the insider.

A person close to Kelly reported something similar, saying to ‘E! News’, “They’ve had a fun text relationship for the past few months. She thinks he is charming and a gentleman. They have mutual friends and she has been talking to him about real estate. ”

Alex Rodriguez and Kelly Bensimon Getty Images

However, Rodriguez’s representative quickly came out to deny that information and denied that there was anything romantic between them and affirmed that the conversations between Alex and Bensimon are strictly business.

“Kelly came up with a real estate opportunity and that’s it,” Alex’s representative said bluntly, and stated, “No flirty texts, nothing there.”

The insider added, “A lot of people approach him for commercial purposes. Mr. Rodriguez is focused on running A-Rod Corp, Timberwolves and being a present father to his daughters. “

A source close to Jennifer Lopez’s ex told ‘E! News’ who knows nothing of the text messages being talked about, but is 100% certain that the sports car driver is not romantically involved with Kelly.

Kelly Killoren Bensimon participated in the fourth season of ‘Real Housewives of New York City’, is currently a real estate agent in the Big Apple and works with the firm Douglas Elliman. She was married to the fashion photographer Gilles bensimon, but they broke up in 2007.

It was a few weeks ago when Alex gave an interview in which he spoke, for the first time, about how his single life has been in recent months, “All good, thank God, I am very well with my family, my daughters, my work and my ball. Thanks God everything is fine”.

During this time A-Rod was also related to the journalist Melanie Collins, with whom he was even seen celebrating his birthday in the summer in St. Tropez, a French town where JLo also attended with his partner, the actor. Ben affleck.

Just around that time, A-Rod shared a message on his Instagram stories where he specified that what he was looking for in a partner, “Physical attraction is only part of the formula; you need laughter, music, food and friendship. You need honesty, trust, humility and the desire to walk on fire ”.

