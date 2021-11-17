Despite falling for the second consecutive game at the Octagonal, Gerardo Martino rescued the delivery of his directed the night of this Tuesday in Edmonton; However, he was aware that the green team is not in its best version, this because of the pandemic.

“The response of today’s players leaves me calm, I would not have liked to lose but inside the team is intact,” said the national boss after falling to Canada. “Sometimes you have to lose games due to more mistakes of your own (in offense and defense) than due to the opponent’s successes. We lacked depth.

“The balance of the pandemic here is a football setback, we are not better in 2019. Stopping has hurt us, but we have not reached the level of that year (2019),” said the Tata.

SUPPORT YOUR TRUSTED MEN

Gerardo Martino he has said on considerable occasions that the basis of his selection is not touched no matter the circumstances. This has been demonstrated and thus confirmed after losing to Canada regarding the green leader Héctor Herrera.

“For me Herrera He is not playing much in Atleti and today he was our best player, sometimes that is reflected (the rhythm of the game) in others not so much, there are players with such hierarchy that although they lack game in their teams we cannot do without them “, detailed the 58-year-old Argentine coach.

YOU MAY ALSO BE INTERESTED: LUIS PÉREZ ABOUT MARCELO FLORES: ‘I HOPE I HAVE AN OPPORTUNITY IN THE TRI MAYOR “