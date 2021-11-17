Impressive Boeing 777X demonstration flight

Reading time: <1 minute

The presentation of the Boeing 777X it was one of the great attractions of this year’s edition of the Dubai Airshow. On November 9, the plane with registration N779XW landed at Dubai Airport after 15 hours of flight. The Boeing 777X would be on a static display, however, its best setting is without a doubt in the skies.

NOTE: If you can’t see the video, click here.

The above video was shared by the Jetline Marvel channel and was taken on November 14 when the Boeing 777X made its demonstration flight at DubaiAirshow21. During the flight of the newest aircraft of the American manufacturer we can see some maneuvers such as the hammerhead or as it is colloquially known as “hammer blow”.

Boeing’s new jewel will be the world’s largest twin-engine airliner and has already accumulated some 351 orders and commitments from eight customers around the world to date. As we recently announced, the Boeing 777X would enter service in late 2023 however this could change.

During DubaiAirshow21, Emirates approached Boeing to re-discuss the delivery date for the 777X. It is important to remember that the United Arab Emirates company has shown its dissatisfaction with the plane’s delay on more than one occasion. During the Airshow, Emirates and Boeing agreed that the aircraft will have a certification deadline of July 2023.