IEA raises average oil price projection for 2022 to $ 79.40 a barrel

Reuters.- The International Energy Agency (IEA) on Tuesday raised its projection for the average price of Brent oil in 2022 to $ 79.40 a barrel and $ 71.50 a barrel this year.

Brent is expected to average $ 71.50 a barrel this year, the entity added, in an unusual take on oil prices. The average annual value of oil last exceeded $ 80 in 2014.

The Paris-based IEA said much of the increased supply will come from the United States.

A hurricane hit the main US production and export hub on the Gulf of Mexico coast in late August, but US production accounted for half of the increase in global pumping last month.

Still, the IEA stated in its monthly report that production in the United States, despite having increased, will not return to pre-pandemic levels until the end of next year.

In 2022, that country’s oil will account for 60% of the increase in supply from non-OPEC countries.

“The world oil market continues to be tight by all measures, but a respite in rising prices could be on the horizon (…) due to increased supply,” the IEA said.

“Current prices provide a strong incentive to boost activity (in the United States) even though operators are sticking to promises of capital discipline.”

Follow the information about business and current affairs in Forbes Mexico

Including price assumptions in monthly reports is rare, but not unprecedented, the IEA told Reuters. In its report last month, the entity’s projection for the average price of Brent in 2022 was $ 76.80, while for this year it was $ 70.40.

“We publish our price projections when we think this may be helpful in understanding our forecast,” the IEA said in a statement to Reuters. “As current prices are getting higher, they start to have a significant effect on demand.”

Follow us on Google News to keep you always informed