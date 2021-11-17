Ice XVIII: the enigmatic form that allows water to exist inside other planets

Researchers have also called this matter “black ice” since it has a dark hue because it interacts with light in a different way than water.

Physicists at the Argonne National Laboratory, based in Chicago, USA, have repeated in a particle accelerator called a synchrotron the feat of obtaining a new state of aggregation of water, called superionic ice of phase XVIII, but under very less criticism the Berkeley researchers drew on two years ago.

“It was a surprise, as no one thought that this phase would appear until we reached much higher pressures,” commented Professor Vitali Prakapenka, Advanced Photon Source (APS) scientist and first author. from a recently published article about it. The result was obtained at a pressure of 20 gigapascals instead of 50, the value suggested the first time this material was obtained, when a drop of water assumed this shape for an instant under the effects of a powerful shock wave.

Ice XVIII, also called by researchers “strange black ice”, was obtained by compressing water between two diamonds. The hardest material on Earth was used to reproduce under laboratory conditions the intense pressure that exists in the planetary cores. The scientists then fired a high-brightness beam of X-rays through these transparent stones to heat the water, according to a recent statement issued by the laboratory.

“Imagine a cube, a lattice with oxygen atoms in the corners connected by hydrogen as it transforms into this new superionic phase,” Prakapenka proposed. “The network expands, allowing the hydrogen atoms to migrate while the oxygen atoms remain stable in their positions. “According to his explanation, in this state it resembles” a network of solid oxygen in an ocean of floating hydrogen atoms. “

“It’s a new state of matter, so it basically acts like a new material and it may be different than we thought,” Prakapenka said. Specifically, the team found that phase XVIII ice became less dense, but darkened to a black color, because interacted with light differently than water.

The measurements of this equipment establish areas of pressure-temperature stability in the superionic ice and its melting line; these data suggest the presence of this material in cubic form on giant water-rich planets such as Neptune and Uranus.

Prakapenka stated, however, that there are still many angles from which to analyze this material, such as conductivity, viscosity, chemical stability or the changes that occur when water is mixed with salts or other minerals, among others. So they hope that this finding is only a first step for more studies on the matter.

If you liked it, share it with your friends!