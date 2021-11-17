IBERO Tijuana Wellness and Health Care Meeting

Tijuana, November 17. – On IBERIAN Tijuana at the end of each semester a Wellness Meeting and Health care, says the teacher and head of the Department of Well-being and Health care Erika Clairgue Caizero, that this event is organized right there, since the nursing, nutrition and psychology coordinators are also there.

This meeting that is taking place it means precisely to the meeting between students, through which they expose the final products of their subjects as well as the discussion of relevant topics for their training.

On this occasion the November 17 and will continue until the day 18 of the same month, during a day of 9:00 am to 6 pm.

The objective What you have with students is that they can be exposed to health problems that require their analysis and interpretation for improvement. In addition, they seek to promote the well-being of all sectors of the population and that the level of preparation is exactly at the level of the universities. However, it is worth mentioning that in this particular environment and the times in which we live, we are challenged to innovate and generate interdisciplinary flexibility towards students. In this way, they are helped to expand the area that we normally study in these three health degrees and with certain specific approaches.

The net held in universities, belongs to the Jesuit University System of IBERIAN, in which new trends in health and general well-being are always shared, for the care of people.

Between the main activities that are carried out, include around 23 conferences of final works by the students of the aforementioned degrees and 4 magisterial conferences on specialized topics in each of the disciplines, adding that there is a forum on ethics in clinical practice; variant that is in common with the health disciplines that are shared.

It should be noted that the commitment It is not only with the high quality of preparation that nursing, nutrition and psychology students receive, but also with society in general, since it is the one that will receive them with a great ethical and human sense. Therefore, it is important to prioritize this search to transform this reality into better conditions.

Taking advantage of virtualityThe general public is welcome and the conferences are broadcast live from their official Facebook site. There you will also find all the events carried out so far.

People interested in receiving more information can be contacted through …

Facebook: @BienestaryCuídodelaSaludIBERO

Website: www.tijuana.Iberian.mx

WhatsApp: (664) 361 05 60